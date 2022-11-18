Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half-Staff for Former Governor Bill Sheffield

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and the United States flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset from Monday, November 21st through Tuesday, November 22nd in honor of former Governor Bill Sheffield.
