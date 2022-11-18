Kevin Doan of Leo’s Fitness Lab Wins San Diego Reader’s Best Personal Trainer
The San Diego Reader’s Best of 2022 Awards celebrate San Diego’s local businesses and attractions.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Doan of Leo’s Fitness Lab Wins San Diego Reader’s Best Personal Trainer
The San Diego Reader’s Best of 2022 Awards celebrate San Diego’s local businesses and attractions.
San Diego, CA. Leo's Fitness Lab, a gym that offers the newest technology in HIIT training, announced today that one of their personal trainers, Kevin Doan, was named the winner of San Diego Reader’s Best Personal Trainer Award of 2022. With Kevin as our Fitness Manager, it means a lot that the San Diego community recognizes his talent and expertise with clients.
“We're very proud of Kevin for winning Best Personal Trainer,” said Leo Hamel. “He cares deeply about his clients’ progress, and they can see that. I’m very glad he’s being recognized for all his efforts.”
The San Diego Reader is a local newspaper that hosts annual Best Of awards. Categories include Health & Body, Fitness & Activities, Services & Professionals, and Local Shops. The public is invited to vote for their favorite nominees in different categories, then finalists and winners are announced by The San Diego Reader based on these votes.
The contest asks San Diegans to “utilize their local experiences around town to nominate and vote for the winners in a variety of categories that we know you’ll feel passionate about.”
Leo’s Fitness Lab has three certified personal trainers, with Kevin as Fitness Manager as well. Kevin is a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified personal trainer and has been with Leo’s Fitness Lab for five years.
“I am very proud and honored to receive this prestigious award from The San Diego Reader. I wish to thank all of Leo’s Fitness Lab’s loyal customers who voted for me. The gym is different than a normal gym because everything is computer-controlled and tracks the customer’s progress. This allows me to deliver the most effective training possible.”
He’s consistently motivating patients to reach their goals with the newest technology that allows clients to achieve results in just 20 minutes twice a week. His personal goal is to push everyone to their maximum potential through fun and innovative workouts. When he isn’t helping others find their joy, he loves surfing, playing basketball, and hunting for the best new food spots across San Diego!
Media Contact:
Leo’s Fitness Lab
Rylee Kahan
Marketing Copywriter
rylee@leohamel.com
619-299-1500
Rylee Kahan
Leo's Fitness Lab
+1 619-299-1500
email us here