Bioventus Inc Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bioventus Inc (“Bioventus”) (NASDAQ: BVS) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Bioventus stock. Bioventus investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 17, 2022, Bioventus filed for an extension to publish its quarterly report due to a contested invoice from a large private payer in the company’s pain treatments vertical, “which likely will adversely affect the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results.” Bioventus further disclosed that “management has concluded that its internal controls related to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates were inadequate.” The company also announced that is also evaluating whether it “will be able to meet all of its financial obligations as they come due within one year after the date its financial statements for the period ended October 1, 2022 are issued.”

On this news, Bioventus stock fell sharply during after-hours trading on November 17, 2022.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising