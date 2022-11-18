Guadalajara International Book Fair presents The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: The Agenda-Spin Method 7th Edition

Tenured Professor’s Book On Persuasion Joins the Guadalajara International Book Fair

Many, if not most, matters are largely wholly related to persuasion...” — Richard Vatz Ph. D

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA — Dr. Richard Vatz shares and explores his lifelong passion and expertise in his book, The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: The Agenda-Spin Method 7th Edition, a written discourse that examines persuasion as within the power of the persuader, not as the result of inevitable demands of reality. Together with Authors Press, Vatz’s enlightening book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26 - Dec 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

As per Dr. Vatz, There is no overriding issue more important in most people's daily life, life's pleasures, and all political matters than persuasion. Life is not solely determined by persuasion, and other factors, including congenital disease, physical assault, the weather, death, etc., are mostly beyond our control. Even these, though, will undoubtedly vary in spin and/or interpretation and contain elements of choice.

Dr. Richard Vatz is a tenured full professor of Rhetoric and Communication at Towson University wherein he has served for almost 50 years. He won Towson University's President's Award for Distinguished Service, the university's highest honor, in 2004. In the 2009-2010 year he won the Towson Student Government Association Faculty Member of the Year award and was the first Towson professor to win that award. He won the 2002 Teacher of the Year Award from the Student Government of Towson, and he has won 4 campus Outstanding Teaching Awards, the most of any faculty member.

PRESS RELEASE | GUADALAJARA BOOK FAIR 2022

Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online

retailers.

The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: The Agenda-Spin Method 7th Edition

Written by Richard E. Vatz Ph.D.

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

# # # # #