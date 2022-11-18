Field to Fork Trade FairJan19

StartJanuary 19, 2023 MSTAll day eventEndJanuary 19, 2023 MSTAll day event
The Field-to-Fork Festival, an interactive trade fair, will bring together our independent food and beverage industry professionals – including farmers, ranchers/livestock producers, food producers and retailers – from all over the state of Idaho.
This is a unique opportunity for participants to feature and showcase their products and network with other FARE Idaho members in order to grow and expand relationships, not only in our city of Boise but all over Idaho.
