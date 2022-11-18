WY Wildlife Taskforce meeting moves online

No public in-person attendance

Casper - The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce’s Nov. 18 meeting will be held online only due to inclement weather. There will be no in-person meeting options available to the public. All presentations and attendance will be via ZOOM video conferencing starting at 8 a.m.

The full November meeting agenda is posted on the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce website at wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com. The agenda includes registration details for virtual participation.

Meetings will be recorded and available for viewing online within a week on the website.

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce was convened to study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues. The topics will be identified by the taskforce members with input from the public for study over an 18-month period with the goal of presenting conclusions and recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and Governor to support decision-making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources. The Taskforce has no rule-making authority.

