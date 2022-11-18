Submit Release
Game and Fish regional office in Cody closed Nov. 18

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cody regional office will be closed Friday, Nov. 18. The office will close and the water main will be shut off so crews can address an issue with the building's plumbing system. Normal business hours will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
 
Hunters who would like their harvested deer, elk or moose sampled for chronic wasting disease can use a head drop barrel available in front of the building. Hunters who use the drop barrel are advised to leave two inches of neck below the head and fill out the information card completely.

- WGFD -


 

