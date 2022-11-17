Submit Release
Hawaii Department of Transportation announces rate increases for parking at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation-Airports Division (HDOT-A) announces parking rate increases at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) effective Jan. 1, 2023. The rate for HNL parking more than eight hours will be $22. This is the first time since 2015 that airport parking rates have been raised.

The 15-minute grace period and $3 charge for the first hour of parking will remain the same to support use of parking for those dropping off friends and family at the airport. The cost for parking between 6-7 hours will increase from $18 to $19, and parking between 7-8 hours will change from $18 to $20.

Parking rate increases will support modernization of the parking facilities and encourage turnover at lots so parking is available for airport passengers. HDOT’s parking concessionaire recently installed a camera system to feed into LED displays showing available stalls for all three parking structures.

