Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child / Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 22B4006418

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 17, 2022, at approximately 1041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 155, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child x2 / Arrest on Probation Warrant

ACCUSED: Corey Bickford

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT RT 155, Mount Holly, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1041 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic assault on VT RT 155, in the Town of Mount Holly.

Through investigation it was determined that Corey Bickford caused pain and harm to a family or household member on November 16 and November 17, 2022. These offenses were committed in the presence of a child.

Bickford was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Official was contacted, and Bickford was issued conditions of release to appear at court on 11/18/2022 at 1230 hours. After processing, Bickford was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for the probation warrant.

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on probation warrant.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2022 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.