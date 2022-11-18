Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child / Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 22B4006418
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 17, 2022, at approximately 1041 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 155, Mount Holly, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child x2 / Arrest on Probation Warrant
ACCUSED: Corey Bickford
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT RT 155, Mount Holly, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1041 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic assault on VT RT 155, in the Town of Mount Holly.
Through investigation it was determined that Corey Bickford caused pain and harm to a family or household member on November 16 and November 17, 2022. These offenses were committed in the presence of a child.
Bickford was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Official was contacted, and Bickford was issued conditions of release to appear at court on 11/18/2022 at 1230 hours. After processing, Bickford was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for the probation warrant.
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on probation warrant.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2022 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.