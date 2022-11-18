Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,662 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006418

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 17, 2022, at approximately 1041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 155, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child x2 / Arrest on Probation Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Corey Bickford

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VT RT 155, Mount Holly, Vermont

 

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1041 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic assault on VT RT 155, in the Town of Mount Holly.

Through investigation it was determined that Corey Bickford caused pain and harm to a family or household member on November 16 and November 17, 2022. These offenses were committed in the presence of a child.

Bickford was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Official was contacted, and Bickford was issued conditions of release to appear at court on 11/18/2022 at 1230 hours. After processing, Bickford was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for the probation warrant.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on probation warrant.     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2022 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child / Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.