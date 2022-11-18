Royalton Barracks/ Request For Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2005224
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022 at approximately 1807 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South Mile Marker 2.8, Hartford VT
VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is asking assistance from the public to identify a Silver Sedan involved in a hit and run crash near I89 South Mile Marker 2.8 in Hartford. The vehicle is believed to have front end damage from the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper Marcinkowski at the Royalton Barracks (802-234-9933). Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
