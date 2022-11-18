Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#:  22B2005224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Marcinkowski                            

STATION:  Royalton                

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  11/16/2022 at approximately 1807 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South Mile Marker 2.8, Hartford VT

VIOLATION:  Leaving The Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                                

AGE:  Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Unknown

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police is asking assistance from the public to identify a Silver Sedan involved in a hit and run crash near I89 South Mile Marker 2.8 in Hartford. The vehicle is believed to have front end damage from the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper Marcinkowski at the Royalton Barracks (802-234-9933).  Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

