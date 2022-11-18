Royalton Barracks/ Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2005224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022 at approximately 1807 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South Mile Marker 2.8, Hartford VT

VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is asking assistance from the public to identify a Silver Sedan involved in a hit and run crash near I89 South Mile Marker 2.8 in Hartford. The vehicle is believed to have front end damage from the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper Marcinkowski at the Royalton Barracks (802-234-9933). Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

