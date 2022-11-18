Vigna Law Group: Complete Retropubic Sling Removal, is it in the Doctor’s Repertoire

Women need access to care they deserve for mid-urethral sling complications by doctors who can provide both complete mesh removal and partial mesh mesh removal.

Clearly, without question, AUGS has failed women. For over two decades AUGS has been recommending a procedure with a cumulative surgical revision rate of 7.9% at 15-years for complications.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney, and certified life care planner states, “The American Urogynecology Society needs to act to ensure women have access to care they deserve for mid-urethral sling complications by doctors with the skills to provide both complete mesh removal and partial mesh removal. Understanding that complete mesh removal is a standard of care for mesh related pain, it is disgraceful that they have not acted to ensure women have access to physicians with the skills to provide both complete and partial mesh removal to ensure women obtain the care they desire and deserve.”

Dr. Heathcote also wrote, “It seems likely that such techniques (for complete retropubic sling removal) will need to become intrinsic to the repertoire of many subspecialty-trained urogynaecologist. This article describes our routine approach in a typical patient.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Recent literature indicates that complete mesh removal is more effective than partial mesh removal for the treatment of mesh related pain and complete mesh removal is a standard of care. Women with pain from mesh must have the option for partial versus complete mesh removal and that means access to doctors who have the skills to do both. AUGS needs to fix this access problem.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Clearly, without question, AUGS has failed women. For over two decades AUGS has been recommending a procedure with a cumulative surgical revision rate of 7.9% at 15-years for complications. That number is just terrible and is evidence that AUGS was DUKED for 25 years by Mickey Mouse studies and had their eyes closed shut to the realities of the dangers of these devices. No reasonable woman would sign up for this procedure that carries with it a 7.9% cumulative risk of removal of mesh for complications of a permanent device. It is their responsibility need to fix the problems with access in the United States. They need to act like physicians.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

