St Albans // DUI Drugs Refusal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006627
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 17, 2022, at approximately 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 105, Saint Albans VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs / Refusal
ACCUSED: Guster Perry
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1430 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. While on their traffic stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Perry was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by a drug recognition expert from Saint Albans City Police Department. Perry is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court -- Franklin Criminal Division on December 20, 2022, at 0830 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022 0830hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993