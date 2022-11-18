Submit Release
St Albans // DUI Drugs Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2006627

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans              

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: November 17, 2022, at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 105, Saint Albans VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs / Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Guster Perry

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1430 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. While on their traffic stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Perry was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by a drug recognition expert from Saint Albans City Police Department. Perry is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court -- Franklin Criminal Division on December 20, 2022, at 0830 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022 0830hrs

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

