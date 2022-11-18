UPDATE* / Williston Barracks / MV Crash

*Update November 17, 2022*

During the course of the investigation on the day of the crash, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from the operator, Kociolek. Kociolek consented to an Evidentiary Blood Draw while at the UVM Medical Center which indicated his blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit at the time of operation. Kociolek was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 29, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: December 29, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

Initial Report October 24, 2022

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1006899

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at approximately 1740 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound Exit 12 On Ramp

TOWN: Williston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 2A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Kociolek

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Injury to head, other minor injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 24th, 2022 at approximately 1740 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car off the roadway at Interstate 89 Northbound Exit 12 on ramp. Troopers arrived on scene and observed one vehicle in a ditch off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joseph Kociolek (58) of Burlington. Preliminary investigation revealed the operator had contacted the guardrail and then crossed over the lane of travel coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the ditch. Kociolek was evaluated by Williston Fire and Rescue and ultimately transported to UVM Medical Center for minor injuries to his face and head.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at Vermont State Police Williston Barracks (802)878-7111.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111