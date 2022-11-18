*UPDATE* / Williston Barracks / MV Crash
*Update November 17, 2022*
During the course of the investigation on the day of the crash, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from the operator, Kociolek. Kociolek consented to an Evidentiary Blood Draw while at the UVM Medical Center which indicated his blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit at the time of operation. Kociolek was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 29, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: December 29, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not Included
Initial Report October 24, 2022
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1006899
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at approximately 1740 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound Exit 12 On Ramp
TOWN: Williston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 2A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Kociolek
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Caravan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: Injury to head, other minor injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 24th, 2022 at approximately 1740 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car off the roadway at Interstate 89 Northbound Exit 12 on ramp. Troopers arrived on scene and observed one vehicle in a ditch off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joseph Kociolek (58) of Burlington. Preliminary investigation revealed the operator had contacted the guardrail and then crossed over the lane of travel coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the ditch. Kociolek was evaluated by Williston Fire and Rescue and ultimately transported to UVM Medical Center for minor injuries to his face and head.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at Vermont State Police Williston Barracks (802)878-7111.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111