Royalton Barracks/Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2005235

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 3:22 pm, 11-17-22

STREET: Interstate 89 south mm 11

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: mile marker 11

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dawn Baustert

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front driver’s side of vehicle

INJURIES: fatal-rear passenger (juvenile), operator (incapacitating injuries), front seat passenger Timothy Baustert (age-56)(minor injury), 2nd rear passenger (juvenile, incapacitating injuries)

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hospital (NH)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1522 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a single car crash on Interstate 89 south near mile marker 11 in the town of Sharon, VT. The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Dawn Baustert (45) of Essex, VT. A juvenile passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Operator 1 was traveling south on Interstate 89 and drifted off the passing lane shoulder into rock ledges. The impact against the rock ledges was primarily taken by the driver’s side. The vehicle sustained complete damage.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by members of White River Valley Ambulance, Hartford Fire Department, Northern EMS, Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the Royalton State Police Barracks.

No further information is available currently.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov