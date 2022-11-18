Royalton Barracks/Fatal Crash
CASE#: 22B2005235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 3:22 pm, 11-17-22
STREET: Interstate 89 south mm 11
TOWN: Sharon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: mile marker 11
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dawn Baustert
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Suburban
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front driver’s side of vehicle
INJURIES: fatal-rear passenger (juvenile), operator (incapacitating injuries), front seat passenger Timothy Baustert (age-56)(minor injury), 2nd rear passenger (juvenile, incapacitating injuries)
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hospital (NH)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1522 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a single car crash on Interstate 89 south near mile marker 11 in the town of Sharon, VT. The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Dawn Baustert (45) of Essex, VT. A juvenile passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.
Preliminary investigation has shown that Operator 1 was traveling south on Interstate 89 and drifted off the passing lane shoulder into rock ledges. The impact against the rock ledges was primarily taken by the driver’s side. The vehicle sustained complete damage.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by members of White River Valley Ambulance, Hartford Fire Department, Northern EMS, Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact the Royalton State Police Barracks.
No further information is available currently.
