Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,601 in the last 365 days.

Terracotta Corridor: 21 Monumental Clay Sculptures Exhibited in Napa

Additionally, Rail Arts District Napa announces partnership with artist Kristina Young to produce its first permanent work and the opportunity to support RAD through the Napa Valley Give!Guide

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terracotta Corridor, an exhibition of 21 clay sculptures, opens in the Napa Valley this winter with an artist talk and reception at the Culinary Institute of America, Copia, followed by a bike tour Saturday, December 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Presented by Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa and Mission Clay Products, the outdoor, free exhibition features work by 11 ceramic artists from the Mission Clay Products Arts and Industry residency program. As part of this program, artists spend weeks carving and glazing six-to-eight-feet tall clay pipe extrusions.

The Mission Clay Products' facility in Phoenix, Arizona is known for manufacturing the ceramic sewer pipes that the artists used and then fired in some of the world's largest kilns. Clay pipe is the longest lasting, most sustainable, and environmentally friendly pipe product ever designed and dates back over 2,000 years. There are clay pipelines installed within many of the metro areas of the United States that date back centuries.

A selection of work from some 400 artists that participated in the program will be showcased in the Rail Arts District including works by Alan ChinCameron CrawfordAnn ChristensonCarolyn FordTom FrancoRobert HarrisonSusannah IsraelLisa ReinertsonPatrick SilerJohn Toki and Rimas VisGirda.

On Saturday, December 3, RAD Napa Executive Director Shelly Willis will moderate a conversation from 1 – 2 p.m. between participating artist John Toki and Bryan Vansell, the Founder and Director of the Arts and Industry residency program. The conversation will be immediately followed by a reception and bicycle tour guided by Toki and Chuck McMinn, President of RAD Napa. Email info@rad.org to sign up and secure a bicycle for the tour.

"This exhibition is the result of an extraordinary collaboration to bring artwork by a diverse group of artists to the Napa community," said Willis. "It is inspiring to see how a simple, industrial object can be transformed in so many different ways."

In addition, RAD Napa is proud to announce a partnership with local artist Kristina Young to install RAD Napa's first permanent artwork: a large-scale mosaic titled "Quake Mosaic," made with salvaged objects from the 2014 earthquake and the 2017 and 2020 wildfires, donated by hundreds of community members. Eight years in the making, the 406-section mosaic will be installed on a stationary train car donated by the Napa Valley Wine Train adjacent to the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

"The Rail Arts District has produced dozens of public artworks since 2016," said McMinn. "For our first permanent installation, it was important that the artwork have a strong connection to Napa. We've worked with Kristina Young for many years, and we are thrilled to help her bring the Quake Mosaic to fruition."

Members of the community can further support these projects, and many more, by donating via CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide, which raises awareness and funds in support of exceptional nonprofits serving Napa County residents while also encouraging collaboration among its participating organizations. Find out more at CanDoGiveGuide.org.

About the Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa
Established in 2016, The Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa enriches the community through investment in, and stewardship of, Napa's only art district. RAD Napa begins in Napa's Oxbow District and continues northward for almost two miles along the Napa Valley Vine Trail bike and pedestrian path and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. Murals, sculptures, landscaping and parks are just some of the examples of how RAD is transforming these semi-industrial areas and neighborhoods with art. To learn more about RAD, a registered 501(c)3, visit http://www.radnapa.org or find RAD on Facebook.com/RADNapa, Instagram.com/RADNapa and Twitter @Rad_Napa.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707, 707-287-9727 Ext: 101, ashley@studio-707.com

SOURCE Rail Arts District

You just read:

Terracotta Corridor: 21 Monumental Clay Sculptures Exhibited in Napa

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.