Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,614 in the last 365 days.

Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. ("Paymentus") PAY, a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that members of the Company's management team are scheduled to participate in the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference on December 6th at 2:50 pm ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Paymentus' investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry's best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible, and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus' proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners' platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus' integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

SOURCE: PAYMENTUS
CATEGORY: CORPORATE NEWS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005900/en/

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.