Sycuan in Partnership with the Padres and National School District Donated 1,000 Free Turkeys to Families

NATIONAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in partnership with the San Diego Padres and the National School District donated 1,000 free turkeys to families living in National City. The donation comes in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to give back to the community.

"With the cost of groceries, fuel, housing and many basic necessities on the rise, it's been a really tough year for many people," said Cody Martinez, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "Through the Kumeyaay spirit of giving, we wanted to figure out a way to directly support the hardworking families in our community. We hope this donation provides a little bit of relief and spreads holiday cheer to those that need it most."

Families that received a turkey have a child that is currently enrolled at one of the 10 public schools within the National School District, Preschool Center, Integrity Charter School, Sweetwater High School, National City Middle School or Granger Junior High School.

"National School District strives to cultivate compassionate world citizens," affirmed Board President Maria Betancourt-Castañeda. "This incredible donation from the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, made possible through our partnership with the National City Chamber of Commerce, is a wonderful example of communities supporting each other and illuminating the true spirit of Thanksgiving."

Members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and current and alumni San Diego Padres players including Joe Musgrove, Tim Hill, Cory Luebke and Tim Stauffer were on-site helping with distribution.

"As we begin the holiday season, the Padres are proud to have partnered with the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and the National School District to provide Thanksgiving turkeys for families in our community," said Erik Greupner, Padres CEO. "We are thankful for the opportunity to directly connect with families in National City."

About Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

Members of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation have resided in and around the foothills of the Dehesa Valley for more than 12,000 years. Today they are a modern government providing public services to their members, employees and neighbors. The Sycuan Tribal Government operates one of the region's premier Indian gaming and resort facilities, Sycuan Casino Resort. The Sycuan Tribe demonstrates its strong commitment to the San Diego region through the support of hundreds of civic and charitable organizations.

The Tribe, through the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation (STDC), also seeks to reinvest back into the San Diego community with a progressive business development effort. To date, STDC has purchased the former Singing Hills Country Club and the historic U.S. Grant Hotel; is an investor in Hotel Solamar near Petco Park; and is owner/developer of the Marina Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in National City. Combined, these enterprises now employ nearly 4,000 San Diegans. For more information on Sycuan visit www.sycuantribe.com.

About the Padres Foundation

The Padres Foundation, established in 1995, is the primary source of funding for the club's outreach initiatives in the areas of children's health and wellness, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders. The Foundation raises funds through a number of programs throughout the year in which fans can participate, including Dinner on the Diamond, the 50/50 Raffle, Shirts Off Their Backs, Fantasy Camp, Garage Sale, Online Auctions and many others. For more information on the Padres Foundation, including how you can get involved, visit www.padres.com/community.

