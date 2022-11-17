This Black Friday, Strike A Bargain On All Of Acwell's Licorice Products

Acwell, a skincare company established in South Korea, is taking part in Black Friday holiday sale so that you may have the skin you want without exceeding the budget.

GANGNAM-GU, SEOUL - NOVEMBER 17th, 2022 - You probably have November 25 marked on your calendar if you're a shopper. That day marks this year's Black Friday, the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, and Acwell, a Korean-based skincare brand, is participating in this sale to save you from breaking the bank and achieve your desired skin this Christmas.

There is no better time to buy anything than on Black Friday, as long as the item you want is on sale. Acwell is selling its licorice ph balancing range at amazingly low rates. This month, you can take advantage of fantastic deals on all five of Acwell’s licorice pH-balancing skin care products, saving you a considerable sum.

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

With inflation on the rise, smart Black Friday shopping can help you stock up on necessities to get you through the coming year without requiring an arm and a leg. One of the first products in their line is Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist. If you need to immediately hydrate your skin, use the Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist. Many customers found that they need to use less of their normal moisturizer because of its mild hydrating impact as this mist proved to be much more effective than layering moisturizer, and at a lower cost.

“I own the toner, and this reminds me so much of it but in an essence form. This really helps get your face ready for a serum or moisturizer. This also helps refresh your face whenever it feels dry. The mist is very light, so it takes a lot of spritz to really cover your face. That is my only issue since it feels a bit wasteful.” - Teehna Tee

Sarah, another satisfied customer wrote “I don't use mists much but this product makes me want to start. Very lightly scented and perfect for my dry sensitive skin. I have rosecea and I didn't have any bad reactions. I like to use it when coming in from the cold to help soothe my skin from the cold dry elements. Keeping this one in my purse.”

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner

Next, the Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner bottle works well for both toning and removing my eye makeup as per Acwell’s consumers. This toner is considered to be one of the few "holy grail" cosmetic items that serves both objectives.

“Great product, have had really picky skin most of my life and this suits it very well!” - Justin Cho

“I buy way too many skincare products & only a very few are repurchased. While usually from sokoglam I have repurchased this multiple times since it was released. I put this in a mister/spray bottle, and use a cotton wipe, then spray again & let it absorb.” - Heather Ford

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essential Cream

Acwell also offers a rejuvenating face cream that works to eliminate free radicals and restore a more youthful appearance to the skin. With our luxuriously smooth firming cream, you can finally start the day with flawless-looking skin.

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Advanced Facial Serum

The advanced serum from Acwell, licorice pH balancing serum, is packed with a super-moisturizing composition that helps restore lost moisture. This soothing serum helps restore your skin's natural pH balance while calming any irritation. It also reduces black spots and hyperpigmentation thanks to licorice ingredients included in this skin brightness serum.

“After washing and toning your face dabble some of this Licorice Serum on and spread it around the whole face and neck, but concentrate on troubled or dry areas on the face. It does feel like the skin texture all over is evened out after it absorbs and dries. You can leave this as a moisturizer itself, or follow up with your usual moisturizer. This absorbed nicely into my face and did not feel sticky or oily at all.” - T. Asher

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Eye Cream

Acwell's Licorice pH Balancing Eye Cream has the same brightening ingredients as their Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner and Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist. Caffeine tightens and lowers inflammation and puffiness, while anti-aging effects may be obtained from peptides and antioxidant-rich substances like glutathione, green tea, and blueberry extract. Even though it has a light texture, this is a potent hydrator. The texture is not at all oily and you can hardly smell anything. After using this twice daily for a month, Acwell consumers saw a significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines around the eyes and dark circles.

“While feeling very light, this is very hydrating, and a little goes a long way. It does not feel greasy. There isn’t much of a scent. I’ve used this for a few months, day and night, and have noticed a reduction of fine lines at sides of my eyes, as well as diminishment of dark circles.” - K. Rodgers

For flawless skin and a healthy financial account, be on the lookout for sales on these items over Black Friday.

About Acwell

Acwell is a hypoallergenic skincare line that relies on the potency of all-natural ingredients to bring skin back into harmony. Products made by Acwell are based on the principles and practices of traditional Korean medicine as outlined in Donguibogam (Principles and Practice of Eastern Medicine), a classic work produced in South Korea. Using herbal treatments that have been shown to have positive effects on skin health.

