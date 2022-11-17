Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok. Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Don reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Thailand treaty alliance and partnership, as well as the U.S. commitment to the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The Secretary congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on Thailand’s successful hosting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). He commended Thailand for bringing together the 21 APEC economies at a critical time as the world navigates unprecedented challenges, noting the strong foundation built by Thailand as the United States takes the helm for APEC 2023.

The ministers celebrated the signing of the U.S.-Thai Communiqué on Strategic Alliance and Partnership and the launch of negotiations for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity in 2022. The Secretary welcomed Thailand’s participation in Net Zero World, underscoring our joint commitment to address the climate crisis and ensure sustainable, inclusive economic growth. The two sides discussed the importance of working together on advancing respect for human rights, and acknowledged the pivotal role Thailand plays in resolving broader regional challenges, such as the crisis in Burma. The also discussed Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine and its global implications.

The Secretary and the Deputy Prime Minister noted that they look forward to marking 190 years of diplomatic ties next year and deepening our cooperation to ensure opportunity and prosperity for both the Thai and American people.