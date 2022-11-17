Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

The rapidly increasing cost of medical management, the rise in need to improve patient treatment outcomes, a shift in consumer preference towards home-based care, a rise in the number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases along with increasing emphasis on preventive care, and the widespread adoption of connected devices in laboratories and hospitals for maintaining electronic health records drive the growth of the global connected drug delivery devices market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global connected drug delivery devices market generated $290.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $290.3 Million Market Size in 2030 $2.1 Billion CAGR 24.3% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End Use, and Region Drivers The rapidly increasing cost of medical management. Increase in need to improve patient treatment outcomes. A shift in preferences towards home-based care. Rise in the number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases along with increasing emphasis on preventive care Widespread adoption of connected devices in laboratories and hospitals for maintaining Electronic Health Records (EHR) Opportunities Rise in awareness regarding the benefits of connected systems over conventional systems. Restraints Concerns about patient treatments data security.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic made the healthcare system strenuous and created a respiratory state of emergency for patients with severe respiratory conditions.

Digital health, telemedicine, and remote monitoring made it possible to keep these patients safer in their homes by avoiding unnecessary in-person office and emergency room visits, improving engagement and overall health, and providing more direct communication between patients and their providers.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global connected drug delivery devices market based on type, technology, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the injectable segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global connected drug delivery devices market in 2021 and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the inhalation devices segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.95% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the bluetooth segment was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly two-thirds of the global connected drug delivery devices market share, and would rule the roost through 2030. However, the NFC segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.82% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fourths of the global connected drug delivery devices market share, and would dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the homecare segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global connected drug delivery devices market share and would maintain a progressive revenue growth during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.93% from 2022 to 2030. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global connected drug delivery devices market analyzed in the research include Adherium, BD, Proteus Digital Health, Propeller Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AG, Cohero Health, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Syncro Technology Corp., and AptarGroup Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global connected drug delivery devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

