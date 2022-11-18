Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency announces openings for first locations in Texas and Ohio, growing nationwide franchise to 21
Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency, franchisor based in Gainesville, FL, welcomes new owners Amy Robison, San Antonio NW, and Kristen Kauffman, Columbus NW.GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency, franchisor based in Gainesville, FL, welcomes two new locations and owners, who launched this month – Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency of San Antonio Northwest and owner Amy Robison to San Antonio, TX (Nov 1) and Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency of Columbus Northwest and owner Kristen Kauffman to Columbus, OH (Nov 14).
Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency aims to help alleviate the stress surrounding the present-day shortages of childcare options with many families facing challenges finding dependable, consistent help with their children. Twinkle Toes aims to help alleviate the stress of finding the right fit, minimizing exposure to illnesses or being placed on waitlists. Further, they do not charge application, membership or placement fees. Twinkle Toes offers affordable, high-quality, experienced and CPR-certified nannies. The locally owned and operated franchise provides in-home childcare, babysitting, child pick-up/drop-off and tutoring.
In an October 13, 2022 New York Times article “Why You Can’t Find Child Care…,” it was noted that “there are 100,000 fewer child-care workers than there were before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.” Further, the child care sector shrank by 9.7 percent from February 2020 through September 2022.
The Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency model for matching nannies to families without added costs and hassle has been able to withstand these challenges. Born out of her own needs unmet with suitable options for quality, experienced, in-home childcare, and having been a nanny herself for over ten years, Kristy Bickmeyer of Gainesville, Florida founded Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency in 2011. Before long, Kristy was meeting more and more families across Florida and the Southwest who were having challenges finding nanny services for their own children, so she began offering franchise opportunities in 2017. With the additions of the San Antonio and Columbus locations, Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency has now grown to 21 in seven states.
“We are excited about introducing a reliable childcare option to the San Antonio area and look forward to being a great addition to each family”, Amy Robinson, owner of Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency of San Antonio Northwest, expressed when asked about the November 1st opening.
Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency of Columbus Northwest owner Kristen Kauffman responded about her November 14th launch, “As a new mom myself, I know how important it is to find the right care for our kids. It can be stressful these days, with less available options in our fast-growing community.”
“Being able to bring a unique balance of caring for your family while managing work and other responsibilities is what we strive for here at Twinkle Toes,” added Bickmeyer.
###
Jayme Sabo
Markhitters
+1 520-245-0375
marketing@twinkletoesnanny.com