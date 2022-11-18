Snapbar introduces new platform to streamline business headshots for remote employees
Business headshots for remote and hybrid employees are now more efficient and cost-effective utilizing virtual headshots technology.SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snapbar, a software company innovating in the world of virtual events and remote work introduced Snapbar Studio in 2022 after multiple pandemic-driven pivots. With over a decade of experience in designing premium photo and video engagements for some of the world’s largest brands, Snapbar has developed a category-defining corporate headshots solution, making ‘virtual headshots’ a standard term for teams of 50 to 10k+ employees.
“We had a lightbulb moment after some of our existing corporate clients asked if our virtual photo booth app, Snapshot, could be used for capturing business headshots at events” recalled founder and CEO, Sam Eitzen. “Of course it can - the underlying technology was the same. Less than two months later, Studio was born and has quickly become our fastest growing product.”
Snapbar’s Studio product for ‘virtual headshots’ is not only saving companies immediate time and money, but becoming an integral part of employee onboarding for growing teams:
-- The intuitive, web-based interface along with the power of modern smartphone cameras gives employees the freedom to take their own headshots from wherever they are
-- AI-powered editing coupled with user-assisted fine-tuning produces high quality results for the most common business use cases like web, social, email, badges, and more
-- Pre-defined, automatically generated outputs give businesses every crop, edit, and output they need from only one picture, populated in an admin dashboard with moderation control, auto file naming, and easy exports
-- Custom-branded Studios give businesses the flexibility they need to scale their current and future onboarding needs, whether by team, office, or region
-- Studio replaces the need for location-dependent photography and hand-edited photos, and as a result it minimizes turn-around time and brings down per-headshot cost dramatically resulting in significant savings at scale
It’s been a no-brainer for many of Snapbar’s existing clients like FedEx, FIFA and Gusto, who became early adopters and have now integrated Studio headshots into their organizational onboarding. “One of the beautiful things about being a nimble, bootstrapped business is that we can actively listen to our customers and quickly design new products and features around their pain points and specific use cases, which gives all customers a more valuable experience with Snapbar” said Joe Eitzen, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Snapbar.
Snapbar continues to roll out new features, improving quality with the latest AI technologies, adding security features for sensitive industries, and adding new administrative features to enhance scalability. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of this new business solution category and will continue innovating to serve the broader demand - from individuals to the largest global organizations” said Patrick Ellis, CTO. “We’ve also recognized a need for smaller teams and individuals that we’re currently not an ideal solution for, but keep an eye on us - we’ll have something for that very soon.”
Learn more about Snapbar Studio on their website, or view some of their provided resources to see how it’s used.
**About Snapbar**
Snapbar develops intuitive, web-based products that leverage user devices to create on-brand content for teams, events, and marketing. Customers can choose one or combine multiple Snapbar apps to streamline onboarding, connect teams, engage audiences, and drive content creation. They work with companies of all sizes and have built custom solutions for events, marketing, education, teams, live sports, and more.
Aside from Studio, Snapbar also offers their Snapshot photo booth and Story video booth products. Both are fully customizable and embeddable UGC apps that work seamlessly across all devices to increase and enhance content creation for nearly any use case you can come up with. Their underlying focus is leveraging user smartphones for creativity and content creation while giving organizations and brands a new way to reach and engage their most important audiences in an increasingly hybrid business world.
