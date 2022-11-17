Governor Abbott Names Pate Chief Of Staff

November 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Gardner Pate as Chief of Staff, effective today. This announcement follows the departure of the Governor's Chief of Staff of over five years, Luis Saenz.

"As Chief of Staff, Gardner Pate's remarkable wealth of knowledge, unparalleled Capitol experience, and devotion to the State of Texas will strengthen our efforts to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family," said Governor Abbott. "Luis Saenz has been an invaluable part of my team for the past five years, and I am grateful for his exceptional leadership and for his tireless service to all Texans. Working side by side through times of crisis as well as the daily responsibilities of state leadership, I am proud of the work Luis and I have been able to achieve for the people of our great state."

Gardner Pate will serve as Chief of Staff within the Office of the Governor. Pate previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff within the Office before joining Governor Abbott's 2022 re-election campaign as Campaign Chairman. Pate also served as the former Director of Policy and General Counsel for Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and former partner at Locke Lord LLP before starting his own practice. Pate is a proud native of Corpus Christi and graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.