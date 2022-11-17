Attorney General Kaul Announces Court Order Blocking Operation of Online Software Sales Training Program

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) obtained a court order that immediately prohibits Prehired, LLC, an online proprietary school, from enrolling new Wisconsin students and from collecting fees from Wisconsinites who previously participated in Prehired’s program. The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) regulates proprietary schools and worked closely with DOJ on this issue.

“Companies must follow the common-sense rules in place to protect Wisconsin consumers from harm,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to those at DOJ and DSPS who are standing up for Wisconsinites in this case.”

According to a civil complaint filed by the DOJ, Prehired operates an unapproved, online proprietary school that purports to train its students for careers as software sales development representatives. The program, which Prehired offers to finance through an “Income Share Agreement” that obligates students to pay up to $30,000 in future wages, consists of pre-recorded videos, coursework assignments, and mentorship sessions that can be completed in 40 to 60 hours. Prehired failed to obtain the necessary approval from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) prior to operating in Wisconsin and remains unapproved.

The Court’s temporary injunction immediately prohibits Prehired from enrolling new students in Wisconsin. The Court’s order also prohibits Prehired and its affiliated companies—Prehired Recruiting, LLC and Prehired Accelerator, LLC—from attempting to collect or accepting any payments from Wisconsin students who previously enrolled in Prehired’s programs.

For additional information about DSPS’s Education Approval Program and consumer protection resources, visit DSPS’s webpage at https://dsps.wi.gov/Pages/Programs/EducationalApproval/Default.aspx.