Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,655 in the last 365 days.

Acuity Brands Announces Upcoming Retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson from the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today the retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson from the Board at the end of their current terms, effective January 25, 2023. As a result, Mr. Pileggi and Mr. Robinson will not stand for reelection at the Company’s upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting. 

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dominic and Ray for their outstanding leadership, distinguished service, and valuable counsel. Their guidance has helped shape the strategy and success of our Company,” said Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, of Acuity Brands. “We are grateful for their expertise and contributions on our Board throughout their respective tenures. We wish them the very best following their retirement.”   

Mr. Pileggi joined the Company’s Board in September 2012. During his tenure, he has served on each of the Board's committees, most recently as the Chair of the Compensation and Management Development Committee and a member of the Governance Committee. He served as Chair of the Audit Committee from January 2018 to March 2020.   

Mr. Robinson joined the Company’s founding Board in December 2001. During his tenure, he served on each of the Board's committees, most recently as a member of the Audit Committee and Governance Committee. He served as Chair of the Compensation and Management Development Committee from December 2001 to March 2020. 

 

About Acuity Brands 

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.   

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.  

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com  

# # #

 

Investor Contact: 
Charlotte McLaughlin 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(404) 853-1456 
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com 

 

Media Contact: 
Candace Steele Flippin 
Chief Communications Officer 
candace@acuitybrands.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Acuity Brands Announces Upcoming Retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson from the Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.