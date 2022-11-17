Traffic patterns will change at the intersection of U.S. 18/U.S. 218/Iowa 27 at Floyd County Road T-44 south of Floyd on Tuesday, Nov. 22

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nov. 17, 2022 – Changes to traffic patterns will occur at the intersection of U.S. 18/U.S. 218/Iowa 27 at Floyd County Road T-44 south of Floyd on Tuesday, Nov. 22, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

Traffic pattern changes

Eastbound traffic on U.S. 18/Iowa 27 currently in a head-to-head traffic pattern will be moved to the newly constructed lanes and will use the on/off ramps for access to northbound U.S. 218 and southbound Floyd County Road T-44.

S. 18/Iowa 27 traffic will remain in the current lanes and will be able to turn south on Floyd County Road T-44.

Traffic signals at the current intersection of westbound U.S. 18/Iowa 27, northbound Floyd County Road T-44 and southbound U.S. 218 will remain in place throughout the winter season.

Traffic on southbound U.S. 218 and northbound Floyd County Road T-44 wanting to access eastbound U.S. 18/Iowa 27 will use the newly constructed on ramps.

Montgomery Street, Liberty Street and Packard Avenue intersections at U.S.18/Iowa 27 will be closed.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Ken Howe at 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us