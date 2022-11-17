Clare Advisors Represents Engage, LLC in its Sale to Forbes Tate Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C. – Nov. 17, 2022 – M&A Advisory firm Clare Advisors (www.clareadvisors.com) is pleased to announce that it served as financial advisor to Engage, LLC, a D.C.-based digital media agency, in its sale to Forbes Tate Partners (FTP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC).
Engage LLC (www.enga.ge), a full-service digital agency providing technology, design and creative, advocacy, and advertising services, was founded in 2007 and employs 19 professionals who have partnered with Fortune 500 companies, leading advocacy organizations, and the largest trade associations in the United States. Together, Engage and FTP will provide a new level of integrated services for their client. The acquisition will cement the two firms’ long-standing partnership and enable the newly expanded FTP to advance its clients’ goals in even more seamless and productive ways in the face of an ever-changing advocacy market.
“Digital public affairs is hardly new, but Forbes Tate’s commitment to investing in innovation clearly sets them apart,” said Engage Managing Partner Nick Schaper. “Engage has established best-in-class capabilities that blend winning creative and technology with decades of experience at the highest levels of public policy to achieve effective, measurable results.” Engage Managing Partner Erick Rapprich added, “We look forward to formally joining forces with our colleagues at Forbes Tate to begin this new chapter in our shared history and unlock the value of the significant opportunity ahead.”
“John Burns and his team were instrumental in helping us understand the marketplace, identify strategic opportunities, and engage with potential industry partners,” added Nick. “Working with Clare Advisors allowed us to focus on the aspects of the business we know well, with confidence that the intricacies of the transaction itself were overseen by trusted experts.”
About Clare Advisors:
Clare Advisors is a boutique Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Financial Advisory firm that specializes in servicing digital advertising, marketing communications, media, and internet-based businesses. For more information, please go to www.clareadvisors.com.
