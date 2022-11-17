Levi Metheny Supports the National Brain Tumor Society
Levi Metheny has joined the 50/31 challenge to support the National Tumor Society by raising funds for brain tumor research.NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levi Metheny successfully completed the 50/31 challenge held by The National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS). The non-profit organization hosted a month-long fitness challenge to align with Brain Tumor Awareness Month in May. The challenge involves running 50 miles in 31 days in order to raise funds for brain tumor research.
“I am humbled to participate in this challenge to raise awareness for a vital cause,” says Levi Metheny, a Sales Representative with the Dow Jones PIB Sales Team. “Through NBTS research, I believe we will continue to see progress in finding a cure for brain tumors.”
Currently, there are an estimated 700,000 people in the United States living with primary brain tumor, and more than 88,000 cases are to be diagnosed in 2022, according to NBTS. The 50/31 challenge had over 170 runners and successfully raised $29,797 for NBTS as of March last year. The marathon encourages accountability, consistency, and pushing one’s mental and physical strength while contributing to an important issue.
Levi Metheny attended the University at Albany where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management, was a three-year starter, and was named FCS Pre-Season All-American. He then went on to continue his education and received an MBA from Murray State University while completing his last season of football.
Mr. Metheny also won the CAA All-Conference award and participated in volunteer initiatives through the school. When he was not on the field as a linebacker, he was supporting the team’s volunteer initiatives which included reading to elementary students and serving in local food pantries and soup kitchens.
To support the National Brain Tumor Society, please visit their website at https://braintumor.org/
To learn more about Levi Metheny, you can visit his Linkedin profile.
