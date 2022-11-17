Submit Release
WASTELINQ, Inc. Acquires EnviroWare and TerraLink Software Products

Acquisitions position WASTELINQ as a leader in the digital transformation of the environmental services industry

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASTELINQ, Inc., a Houston-based company that delivers innovative technology solutions for the environmental services industry, announceed its acquisition of the EnviroWare and TerraLink suites of waste management software from Contemporary Software, Inc. Sean Easton, WASTELINQ's Vice President of Sales and Business Development, comments, "The addition of these great waste industry software solutions to our existing industrial and hazardous waste software applications positions WASTELINQ as a leader in the digital transformation of the environmental services industry." 

EnviroWare, based in Pittsburgh, PA, was developed for the hazardous waste industry in 1994. Throughout its history, EnviroWare has worked with major providers of hazardous waste services to produce a feature-rich enterprise-wide hazardous waste management solution. TerraLink provides customers with a proven software that minimizes the liability risk of hazardous waste management and enables efficient communication between business partners and regulators. These offerings will join WASTELINQ's software applications and its industry-leading Network technology-enabled services to optimize and streamline industrial and hazardous waste industry processes for Generators, Transporters, Brokers, and TSDF facilities. "Our mission is to digitize, standardize, automate, and optimize the environmental services industry," says Chris Ewing, WASTELINQ President. "We look forward to joining Network services to the established legacy of delighting customers that are hallmarks of EnviroWare and TerraLink." 

To learn more about WASTELINQ and its diverse suite of software applications and technology-enabled services, email info@wastelinq.com.

Contact Information:
Sean Easton
Vice President of Sales and Business Development
seaston@wastelinq.com
713-859-8252

