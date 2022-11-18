Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery opens in Charleston, SC with Over 20 Hand-Crafted Edible Cookie Dough Blissful Flavors
With over 20 hand crafted cookie dough flavors, Ice Cream, shakes, pies and more there is a comforting blissful dessert for everyone to enjoy at our Charleston, SC location”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery one of nation's largest cookie dough franchise systems, opened its newest store in Charleston, SC to serve edible cookie dough fans with its newest store. The beautiful new location has completed a soft-open and is excited to welcome the community at 3863 W Ashley Cir, Charleston, SC.
— Jason Keyser
“With over 20 hand crafted cookie dough flavors, Ice Cream, shakes, pies and more there is a comforting blissful dessert for everyone to enjoy at our West Ashley location, “ said local Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery Charleston location owner Jason Keyser. “We are really excited to bring these amazing dessert experiences to our community.” added Kitty McDowell store General Manager & Partner.
The Charleston Cookie Dough Bliss location opened making premium, small batch, ready to eat cookie dough without any baking needed. Cookie Dough Bliss offers so many different ways to enjoy cookie dough, including scoops served in a freshly made waffle cones, as a pie, dough pops and even cookie dough ice cream sandwiches! The flavor selection of over 20 edible cookie doughs with some vegan and gluten free options as well. The Charleston location will be the chains 10th location. The new locally owned store has provided over 15 new jobs within the community.
About Cookie Dough Bliss
Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery mission of Creating Blissful Dessert Experiences one Scoop at a Time was founded in 2017 in Concord, North Carolina. Our wonderful selections and delicious products are sure to bring you back to your childhood and introduce your children to a treat they will enjoy for a lifetime. Now with locations in 7 states Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery is poised to lead the national cookie dough craze. Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery is open from 12pm - 9pm Tuesday – Sunday, and closed on Mondays in Charleston. Visit Cookie Dough Bliss online at cookiedoughbliss.com to find the closest location or order your pint online.
