Sen. Fontana Announces Over $1.7M in Gaming Funds for Infrastructure Projects in Allegheny County

Allegheny County – November 17, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced $1,748,640 in grants from the Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) for infrastructure projects and art programs across Allegheny County.

“The GEDTF grant program is a great example of the many ways economic development and growth can benefit Pennsylvanians,” said Senator Fontana. “In this case, gaming funds will be used to rehabilitate buildings, improve stormwater systems, and invest in several arts programs including the Pittsburgh Opera. I’m proud to see these funds go toward supporting businesses, communities, and the arts in our county.”

The following projects were awarded grants:

ACH Pathways, Hill District – Kaufmann Center HVAC System update, $100,000

Amani Christian Community Development Corp., Hill District – Ledlie Street Townhomes construction, $200,000

Borough of Dormont Stormwater Authority – Piedmont Avenue stormwater controls improvement, $125,000

Elizabeth Seton Center, Brookline – Elizabeth Seton Center Renovations, $200,000

Humane Animal Rescue, Northside – Animal Shelter Renovations, $100,000

Pittsburgh Musical Theater, West End – Theater water mitigation and masonry repair, $200,000

Pittsburgh Opera – 2023-2024 Season, $175,000

Pittsburgh Symphony – Heinz Hall gas boiler replacement, $448,640

Scott Township – Pollution Reduction Plan, $200,000

GEDTF grants are reserved for economic development projects, infrastructure development projects, job training, community improvement projects, public safety projects, and public interest projects in Allegheny County. Grant funding is appropriated from gaming revenues.

Funds are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). More information about GEDTF grants can be found online.

