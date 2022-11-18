The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) issued a statement after House Speaker Pelosi’s announcement
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) issued the following statement after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will step down from House Democratic Leadership:
“With over three decades of leadership and experience in public office and nearly seven cumulative years as speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s fierce commitment to serving this nation is admirable. She has been a strong advocate for America's minority communities and we commend her for her steadfast service” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
“As a woman who built my career in the political and legislative space, I appreciate the grit and tenacity behind Speaker Pelosi’s decades of leadership. As the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives, she is a role model for me, my babies, and countless other women and girls across the country” said Cristina Antelo, USHBC Legislative Co-Chair and Founding Principal at Ferox Strategies.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit and bi-partisan organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
