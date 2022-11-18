Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,726 in the last 365 days.

Homeless Housing Developer compared to Mark Twain as he takes his Nascent Real Estate Model to the Marketplace

Northern California housing developer takes on housing the homeless.

The man with a new idea is a crank until the idea succeeds.”
— Mark Twain
OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.

Founder, Rene Boisvert’s new and nascent development model significantly reduces both costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, land acquisition, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.

Ultimately bringing more rigor and resources to scaling impact efforts. Think social sector franchising. Because under current well intended efforts, without scaling, the homeless crisis will continue to worsen as it has for many decades.

Think…Amazon for its ability to scale.

As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.

Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. But such thinking has old school industry thinkers scratching their heads trying to understand how this new model will succeed.

The organization has been quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. In creating new solutions that disrupt conventional approaches and conventional thinking has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact to help those in need.

Corporate partnerships will be one of the key components for helping those at the bottom of the poverty pyramid.

www.takingittothestreets.net

Rene Boisvert
Taking it to the Streets
+1 510-444-7469
rene@takingittothestreets.net

You just read:

Homeless Housing Developer compared to Mark Twain as he takes his Nascent Real Estate Model to the Marketplace

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.