BK Style Foundation and Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo team up for a Sustainable Market and Fashion Pop-up Nov 19-27, 2022

Media is cordially invited to attend the Opening Reception on November 19th, 3 pm to 6 pm, at Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo, 300 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BK Style Foundation (BKSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Brooklyn-based initiatives that facilitate opportunities for creatives. Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo (BBFL) is devoted to serving artists and designers as a bridge between Brooklyn and Japan. The two groups are coming together to host a Sustainable Market and Fashion Pop-up November 19-27, 2022.

Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo (brooklynbbfl.com) is a unique cross-cultural collaborative community that enlists international partners to develop unique, sustainable lifestyle products for the domestic and Japanese markets. The BK|Style Foundation's mission focuses on local talent while fostering innovation and entrepreneurial endeavors on a global scale. Playbook MG (playbookmg.com) is coordinating press on behalf of BK|Style Foundation, and media is cordially invited to attend the opening reception on November 19th, 3 pm to 6 pm, at Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo at 300 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215.

Since its inception in 2004, the BK|Style Foundation (bkstyle.org) has served as a platform for Brooklyn's explosive creative talent. The upcoming Sustainable Market and Pop-Up is an ideal setting for evoking inspiration and paying homage to the power of influence. In Japan, "LABO" is derived from the word "laboratory" and is used to describe a place of learning where ideas are exchanged. The Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo (BBFL) co-working space is where people's passions are brought to life. The company also offers retail opportunities through its e-commerce platform and at their brick and mortar shop in Park Slope.

