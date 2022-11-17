Applied Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Record quarterly revenue of $6.75 billion, up 10 percent year over year



Quarterly GAAP EPS of $1.85 and record non-GAAP EPS of $2.03, down 2 percent and up 5 percent year over year, respectively

Record annual revenue of $25.79 billion, up 12 percent year over year

Record annual GAAP EPS of $7.44 and record non-GAAP EPS of $7.70, up 16 percent and up 13 percent year over year, respectively

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Oct. 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Results

Applied generated revenue of $6.75 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company achieved gross margin of 45.9 percent, operating income of $1.99 billion or 29.5 percent of net sales, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company reported gross margin of 46.0 percent, operating income of $2.01 billion or 29.8 percent of net sales, and EPS of $2.03.

The company generated $857 million in cash from operations and returned $1.72 billion to shareholders including $1.50 billion in share repurchases and $223 million in dividends.

Full Year Results

In fiscal 2022, Applied generated revenue of $25.79 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company recorded gross margin of 46.5 percent, operating income of $7.79 billion or 30.2 percent of net sales, and EPS of $7.44.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company reported gross margin of 46.6 percent, operating income of $7.86 billion or 30.5 percent of net sales, and EPS of $7.70.

The company generated $5.40 billion in cash from operations and returned $6.98 billion to shareholders including $6.10 billion in share repurchases and $873 million in dividends.

“Applied Materials delivered a strong finish to our fiscal year with record performance, and we remain focused on mitigating supply chain constraints and doing everything possible to meet customer demand,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO. “Though we are slowing the rate of spending growth in the near term amid geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, we are making the strategic investments to win the major technology inflections that will enable Applied to outgrow the semiconductor market.”

Results Summary

Change Q4 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 Q4 FY2022

vs.

Q4 FY2021 FY2022

vs.

FY2021 (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Net sales $ 6,749 $ 6,123 $ 25,785 $ 23,063 10 % 12 % Gross margin 45.9 % 48.1 % 46.5 % 47.3 % (2.2) points (0.8) points Operating margin 29.5 % 32.9 % 30.2 % 29.9 % (3.4) points 0.3 points Net income $ 1,591 $ 1,712 $ 6,525 $ 5,888 (7 )% 11 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 1.89 $ 7.44 $ 6.40 (2 )% 16 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.0 % 48.2 % 46.6 % 47.5 % (2.2) points (0.9) points Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 29.8 % 33.1 % 30.5 % 31.7 % (3.3) points (1.2) points Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,741 $ 1,756 $ 6,756 $ 6,287 (1 )% 7 % Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.03 $ 1.94 $ 7.70 $ 6.84 5 % 13 %

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures” section.

Business Outlook

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Applied expects net sales to be approximately $6.70 billion, plus or minus $400 million, which includes the expected impact of recently announced U.S. export regulations and ongoing supply chain challenges. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.75 to $2.11.

This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to completed acquisitions of $0.01 per share and includes a net income tax benefit related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers of $0.02 per share, but does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as any additional charges related to acquisitions or other non-operational or unusual items, as well as other tax related items, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Fourth Quarter Reportable Segment Information

Semiconductor Systems Q4 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 5,038 $ 4,307 $ 18,797 $ 16,286 Foundry, logic and other 71 % 63 % 66 % 60 % DRAM 16 % 23 % 19 % 19 % Flash memory 13 % 14 % 15 % 21 % Operating income $ 1,849 $ 1,723 $ 6,969 $ 6,311 Operating margin 36.7 % 40.0 % 37.1 % 38.8 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,858 $ 1,732 $ 7,000 $ 6,362 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 36.9 % 40.2 % 37.2 % 39.1 %





Applied Global Services Q4 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 1,420 $ 1,369 $ 5,543 $ 5,013 Operating income $ 402 $ 425 $ 1,661 $ 1,508 Operating margin 28.3 % 31.0 % 30.0 % 30.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 402 $ 425 $ 1,661 $ 1,517 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.3 % 31.0 % 30.0 % 30.3 %





Display and Adjacent Markets Q4 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 251 $ 417 $ 1,331 $ 1,634 Operating income $ 34 $ 85 $ 260 $ 314 Operating margin 13.5 % 20.4 % 19.5 % 19.2 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 34 $ 86 $ 263 $ 327 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 13.5 % 20.6 % 19.8 % 20.0 %



Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

Applied provides investors with certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which are adjusted for the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, including certain items related to mergers and acquisitions; restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments; certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19; impairments of assets; gain or loss on strategic investments; certain income tax items and other discrete adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, the tax effect related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance and for planning purposes, and as performance measures in its executive compensation program. Applied believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management, and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of Applied’s ongoing operating performance. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation and cash deployment strategies, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and beyond, the impact of new export regulations on our ability to export products and provide services to customers and on our results of operations, our intent to seek additional licenses pursuant to new export regulations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products, our ability to meet customer demand, and our suppliers' ability to meet our demand requirements; global economic, political and industry conditions, including rising inflation and interest rates; the interpretation and implementation of new export regulations and license requirements; global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies; our ability to obtain licenses or authorizations on a timely basis, if at all; transportation interruptions and logistics constraints; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the severity and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and government imposed lockdowns and other measures taken in response; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers’ technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; acquisitions, investments and divestitures; changes in income tax laws; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; our ability to ensure compliance with applicable law, rules and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 Net sales $ 6,749 $ 6,123 $ 25,785 $ 23,063 Cost of products sold 3,648 3,178 13,792 12,149 Gross profit 3,101 2,945 11,993 10,914 Operating expenses: Research, development and engineering 726 622 2,771 2,485 Marketing and selling 183 155 703 609 General and administrative 198 155 735 620 Severance and related charges — (1 ) (4 ) 157 Deal termination fee — — — 154 Total operating expenses 1,107 931 4,205 4,025 Income from operations 1,994 2,014 7,788 6,889 Interest expense 57 57 228 236 Interest and other income, net 12 49 39 118 Income before income taxes 1,949 2,006 7,599 6,771 Provision for income taxes 358 294 1,074 883 Net income $ 1,591 $ 1,712 $ 6,525 $ 5,888 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.86 $ 1.91 $ 7.49 $ 6.47 Diluted $ 1.85 $ 1.89 $ 7.44 $ 6.40 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 854 898 871 910 Diluted 859 907 877 919





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,995 $ 4,995 Short-term investments 586 464 Accounts receivable, net 6,068 4,953 Inventories 5,932 4,309 Other current assets 1,344 1,386 Total current assets 15,925 16,107 Long-term investments 1,980 2,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,307 1,934 Goodwill 3,700 3,479 Purchased technology and other intangible assets, net 339 104 Deferred income taxes and other assets 2,475 2,146 Total assets $ 26,726 $ 25,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,237 $ 4,268 Contract liabilities 3,142 2,076 Total current liabilities 7,379 6,344 Long-term debt 5,457 5,452 Income taxes payable 964 1,090 Other liabilities 732 692 Total liabilities 14,532 13,578 Total stockholders’ equity 12,194 12,247 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,726 $ 25,825





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,591 $ 1,712 $ 6,525 $ 5,888 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123 105 444 394 Severance and related charges — (1 ) (4 ) 148 Share-based compensation 99 74 413 346 Deferred income taxes (14 ) 36 (223 ) 80 Other 22 (40 ) 36 (70 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (964 ) (738 ) (1,792 ) (1,344 ) Cash provided by operating activities 857 1,148 5,399 5,442 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (223 ) (206 ) (787 ) (668 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (441 ) (12 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 350 447 1,363 1,471 Purchases of investments (317 ) (828 ) (1,492 ) (2,007 ) Cash used in investing activities (190 ) (587 ) (1,357 ) (1,216 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from common stock issuances 103 89 199 175 Common stock repurchases (1,500 ) (1,500 ) (6,103 ) (3,750 ) Tax withholding payments for vested equity awards (7 ) (7 ) (266 ) (178 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (223 ) (216 ) (873 ) (838 ) Cash used in financing activities (1,627 ) (1,634 ) (7,043 ) (4,591 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents (960 ) (1,073 ) (3,001 ) (365 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents—beginning of period 3,060 6,174 5,101 5,466 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents — end of period $ 2,100 $ 5,101 $ 2,100 $ 5,101 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,995 $ 4,995 $ 1,995 $ 4,995 Restricted cash equivalents included in deferred income taxes and other assets 105 106 105 106 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents $ 2,100 $ 5,101 $ 2,100 $ 5,101 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash payments for income taxes $ 246 $ 210 $ 1,869 $ 851 Cash refunds from income taxes $ 23 $ 1 $ 156 $ 27 Cash payments for interest $ 68 $ 68 $ 205 $ 205





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Corporate and Other

(In millions) Q4 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 Unallocated net sales $ 40 $ 30 $ 114 $ 130 Unallocated cost of products sold and expenses (232 ) (176 ) (807 ) (725 ) Share-based compensation (99 ) (74 ) (413 ) (346 ) Severance and related charges — 1 4 (149 ) Deal termination fee — — — (154 ) Total $ (291 ) $ (219 ) $ (1,102 ) $ (1,244 )



Additional Information

Q4 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 Net Sales by Geography (In millions) United States $ 830 $ 673 $ 3,104 $ 2,038 % of Total 12 % 11 % 12 % 9 % Europe $ 375 $ 331 $ 1,674 $ 1,097 % of Total 5 % 5 % 7 % 5 % Japan $ 606 $ 613 $ 2,012 $ 1,962 % of Total 9 % 10 % 8 % 8 % Korea $ 1,082 $ 1,004 $ 4,395 $ 5,012 % of Total 16 % 17 % 17 % 22 % Taiwan $ 2,068 $ 1,240 $ 6,262 $ 4,742 % of Total 31 % 20 % 24 % 20 % Southeast Asia $ 451 $ 205 $ 1,084 $ 677 % of Total 7 % 3 % 4 % 3 % China $ 1,337 $ 2,057 $ 7,254 $ 7,535 % of Total 20 % 34 % 28 % 33 % Employees (In thousands) Regular Full Time 33.3 27.2





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit Reported gross profit - GAAP basis $ 3,101 $ 2,945 $ 11,993 $ 10,914 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 6 6 26 27 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 — — — 12 Other charges — — — 2 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 3,107 $ 2,951 $ 12,019 $ 10,955 Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.0 % 48.2 % 46.6 % 47.5 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 1,994 $ 2,014 $ 7,788 $ 6,889 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 10 11 39 47 Acquisition integration and deal costs 6 5 38 45 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 — — — 24 Severance and related charges3 — (1 ) (4 ) 157 Deal termination fee — — — 154 Other charges — — — 6 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 2,010 $ 2,029 $ 7,861 $ 7,322 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 29.8 % 33.1 % 30.5 % 31.7 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Reported net income - GAAP basis $ 1,591 $ 1,712 $ 6,525 $ 5,888 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 10 11 39 47 Acquisition integration and deal costs 6 5 34 46 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 — — — 24 Severance and related charges3 — (1 ) (4 ) 157 Deal termination fee — — — 154 Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net (2 ) (41 ) (3 ) (43 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net 11 (11 ) (4 ) (56 ) Other charges — — — 6 Income tax effect of share-based compensation4 22 12 — — Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers 132 4 252 64 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items (26 ) 55 (80 ) 33 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5 (3 ) 10 (3 ) (33 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,741 $ 1,756 $ 6,756 $ 6,287





1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 The severance and related charges primarily related to a one-time voluntary retirement program offered to certain eligible employees. 4 GAAP basis tax benefit related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjustment to provision for income taxes related to non-GAAP adjustments reflected in income before income taxes.



















APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported earnings per diluted share - GAAP basis $ 1.85 $ 1.89 $ 7.44 $ 6.40 Certain items associated with acquisitions 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Acquisition integration and deal costs 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-19 — — — 0.02 Severance and related charges — — — 0.13 Deal termination fee — — — 0.17 Realized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net — (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Other charges — — — 0.01 Income tax effect of share-based compensation 0.03 0.01 — — Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers 0.15 — 0.29 0.07 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items (0.03 ) 0.06 (0.09 ) 0.04 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.03 $ 1.94 $ 7.70 $ 6.84 Weighted average number of diluted shares 859 907 877 919





APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021 Semiconductor Systems Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 1,849 $ 1,723 $ 6,969 $ 6,311 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 9 9 31 38 Acquisition integration costs — — — (2 ) Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 — — — 12 Other charges — — — 3 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,858 $ 1,732 $ 7,000 $ 6,362 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 36.9 % 40.2 % 37.2 % 39.1 % AGS Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 402 $ 425 $ 1,661 $ 1,508 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 — — — 8 Other charges — — — 1 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 402 $ 425 $ 1,661 $ 1,517 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.3 % 31.0 % 30.0 % 30.3 % Display and Adjacent Markets Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income - GAAP basis $ 34 $ 85 $ 260 $ 314 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 — 1 3 4 Certain incremental expenses related to COVID-192 — — — 1 Severance and related charges3 — — — 8 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 34 $ 86 $ 263 $ 327 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 13.5 % 20.6 % 19.8 % 20.0 %





1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 Temporary incremental employee compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 The severance and related charges related to workforce reduction actions globally across the Display and Adjacent Markets business.



Note: The reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted segment results above does not include certain revenues, costs of products sold and operating expenses that are reported within corporate and other and included in consolidated operating income.





UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE