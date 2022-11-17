Aqua Metals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during December 2022.

  • The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference, December 1, 2022, New York: Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer will conduct in-person, one-on-one meetings with investors. All meetings will take place at the New York Athletic Club. To register for the conference and schedule a meeting with management, please visit https://tinyurl.com/4rjwfce2.

  • Credit Suisse Climate Tech Conference, December 6, 2022, Virtual: Mr. Cotton and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer will host virtual, one-on-one meetings with investors.

Investors interested in learning more about these conference events can contact FNK IR at aqms@fnkir.com. Attending investors interested in meeting with Aqua Metals management at either conference can also contact their Benchmark or Credit Suisse representative.

About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology and is providing sustainable metal recycling for materials strategic to energy storage applications. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. Aqua Metals is applying its commercialized clean, water-based recycling technology principles to develop the cleanest and most cost-efficient recycling solution for lithium-ion batteries starting with its Li pilot plant. The Company is scaling production of Li recycling and is exploring JV and licensing opportunities for all AquaRefining technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Social Media
Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxKNWcB69K0t7e337uQ8nQ respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Contact: Robert Meyers, FNK IR
646-878-9204
aqms@fnkir.com

Media
Contact: Ariane Wolff, Warner Communications
978-729-3542
ariane@warnerpr.com

