GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC TO YOUNG MUSICIANS IN NEED SO THEY CAN DREAM BIG

High School Musicians from the Chicago School of the Performing Arts Received an Instrument Donation from the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation

On This Global Day of Giving, Donate to the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation

Music has never been more important. In these difficult times worldwide, music heals and music unites.”
— Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation
DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Young Musicians Dream BIG - Give the GIFT OF MUSIC

This Giving Tuesday, the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is asking people to consider donations to the Foundation which will be used to continue to give the gift of music to young musicians in need.

"Music has never been more important," says Franca Mulligan, President of the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation. "In these difficult times worldwide, music heals and music unites."

Each year, the Gerry and Franca Mulligan Foundation donates high-quality musical instruments to high schools in need, awards grants and scholarships to young musicians in need, and provides educational resources and free music to teachers and students.

In 2022:
* Fourteen students received grants and scholarships that improved their lives
*Three high schools were awarded a "Gerry's Jazz Ensemble" - a donation of high-quality Conn-Selmer instruments giving the opportunity for hundreds of young musicians to play on high-quality instruments
*Free music and educational resources were made available to thousands of high schools
* The annual Gerry's Jazz Challenge, an annual jazz contest sponsored by the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation, awarded ten grants to high school musicians
*Austin, of Wake Forrest, North Carolina was awarded a Conn-Selmer baritone saxophone valued at $4,000 as the Grand Prize winner

The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) Foundation that provides musical instruments to schools in need, free music and educational resources, and grants and scholarships. Every gift to the Foundation is tax-deductible. To learn more about The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation, log onto www.gerrymulligan.com
Mia Toschi
The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation
+1 203-524-2422
