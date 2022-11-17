Submit Release
2022 HDOT Merry Matchmaking event registration open to interested business owners

Posted on Nov 17, 2022 in Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites small business owners and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) to attend our 2022 HDOT Merry Matchmaking Event on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Mauka Conference Center, located on the 7th floor of the Inter-Island Terminal at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Small businesses and DBEs who want to partner with Prime Contractors on their future construction project(s) will have opportunities to:

  • Spend 1-on-1 time with contract awarding decision makers
  • Network with prime contractors and government agencies
  • Market their firm and foster business relationships

Advanced registration is required, and space is limited. Small businesses and DBEs are required to bring copies of your firm’s capability statement. For event details and registration, please visit the link here: https://forms.office.com/g/phUCz5qmkB

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid, or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Daniel Williams at (808) 831-7914 or [email protected] prior to Dec. 7, 2022. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

 

