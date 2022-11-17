Jasmine Rae, Award Winning Wedding Cake Designer, Creates Newsletter for Her Fans

Inspiration Cake Jasmine Rae Gingerbread House Scene

Now those enamored with Jasmine Rae’s amazing cakes and creations can keep in the know on the latest developments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From gingerbread workshops to exquisite, unique gifts, Jasmine Rae has news fans can use. Jasmine and her creations have been featured in numerous major publications: From Vogue to Brides Magazine to Huffington Post, accolades are not foreign to Jasmine and her team. Her newsletter promises significant previews of her creations and teachings as she moves forward and her business grows.

In her own words: "After resisting participating with the ubiquitous use of newsletters, I am finally succumbing to a need to reach out and connect with community. I've been thinking about how full the world feels lately, with the explosion of online engagement as a result of being denied so much in-person social time from the pandemic.



We live in two places now, and it's not completely comfortable, but our worlds stay small if we deny one or the other. If you want to come to a gingerbread house-making workshop, be in a festive little house with real other bodies, the aromas of apple cider and ginger, with something beautiful in your hand to take home, you are likely going to enter the electronic world to find out about where such an experience might be happening.”

Jasmine continues: “This first edition of our newsletter is about our gingerbread obsession, a creative project nurtured by the pandemic, as Danielle Estrella and I look to reimagine the possibilities of where childhood magic meets refined sensitivities.



So thank you for being a part of the life of my business at some point or another, in some way or another. Welcome to the online version of US--I hope to see YOU in person soon.”

Born and based in San Francisco, California, after a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a BA in Cognitive Science, Jasmine started her cake studio in 2006, then concurrently returned to school for a MA in Psychology. When asked if and how her master’s degree contributes to her cake business, she says: “I find it extremely relevant to my work and life, in part because it’s now part of my identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.”

