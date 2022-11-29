US Indie-Comedy Fan-Favorite, 'Love in Kilnerry', Finally Comes to UK/ Ireland Dec 6

Panic breaks out when the residents of Kilnerry are given the news Daniel Keith at the SoHo International Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'Love In Kilnerry' is coming to iTunes in Ireland and the UK December 6 for purchase and rental with 30 minutes of extrasAfter playing in theaters for over 21 weeks along side summer block busters, like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic Dominion, Dr Strange, and Elvis, Archway Picture's LOVE IN KILNERRY is finally coming to Ireland and the UK December 6. It is the longest running comedy in North America this year. The first week on sale, it ranked as the #11 comedy in the country on digital platforms and #15 the second week, according to Rotten Tomatoes . It won 45 awards and 27 nominations and has maintained a 92% from critics and an 89% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.For the last two decades, Irish media has written about a small town of Ringaskiddy, Ireland, outside of Cork, complaining that the fumes from the local Pfizer plant, that makes Viagra, was "causing all of the men and dogs to have raging erections”. In 2003, Madonna announced that her production company, Maverick Films, was planning on making a film influenced by the town, called “Something in the air”. However, in 2016, Daniel Keith, a New York based writer, director, producer, and actor, wrote a play that took place in the fictional town of Kilnerry, in county Donegal, Ireland. The elderly residents of this small remote town panic when the Environmental Protection Agency announced that mandatory changes to their chemical plant, that created a compound used in dog shampoo, could cause a dramatic increase to their libido. The sheriff, played by Keith, tries to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues. Keith says he loved the Irish and British rom-coms and comedies of the 90’s and early 2000’s, like Waking Ned Devine, The Full Monty, Love Actually, and Billy Elliot, and wanted to keep it in a similar vein.“I would have loved to have shot this in Ireland. Or any film in Ireland for that matter. I'm hoping at some point I get a chance to film in Ireland or the UK. Depends if the hate 'Kilnerry' or not. I'm a total anglophile.”, Keith says.The play was workshopped in front of audiences for a year before Keith received advice from one of the producers from the Broadway musical, and movie ONCE, to convert the story into a screenplay. Because of costs, he americanized it to take place in Kilnerry, New Hampshire (a fictional town). He was able to get John Wilson (Billy Elliot, Downton Abbey) to edit the film and have Randy Edelman (Last of the Mohicans) compose and perform an original score for the film. Brian DeMetz (Deadpool, 2012) provided all the visual effects and Company 3 (A Star is Born, Star Wars) colored the film giving its look and feel.He raised $1.2 million USD and took his crew to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to make the movie. The entire town welcomed the cast and crew housing, transporting, and even feeding many of them. On April 9, 2022, the mayor of Portsmouth, Deaglan McEachern, signed an official decree renaming the town to Kilnerry every April 9 for “Kilnerry Day”. A day in which the businesses change their name and thousands of local residents from New Hampshire watch the film at the music hall, shop, and engage in festivities geared toward second chances, feeling young, and celebrating life in a small town. Consequently, Kilnerry, New Hampshire, can now be found on Google Maps.The film opens worldwide on iTunes on January 10, 2023 and is being remade in three countries in their native languages.In 2021, Keith made 54 gifs from the movie that he had uploaded to Giphy.com . Those gifs were used over 123.3 million times worldwide on social media and smart phones. Metaskye, a digital company that builds Web3 tools meant to democratize the internet through crypto currency and NFTs, partnered with Keith's production company, Archway Pictures, to release 10,000 Love in Kilnerry NFT's and its own crypto currency in December 2022. This will be the first time this has ever been done with a motion picture. Metaskye is also working with James Cameron Studios. Metaskye will also be working with the town of Portsmouth to coordinate and hose the 2023 Kilnerry Day festivities incorporating their NFT's, awards, and unique experiences that would only happen once a year.Keith says he still has plans to bring the play back to stage and would love to see it performed in Ireland with proper Irish actors. Depending on the success of the film, there may also be a pitch for series based around Kilnerry and the characters. "Sort of a Schitt's Creek meets Faulty Towers with a Sex Education heart" Keith says.The Purchase on iTunes comes with director's commentary, outtakes, behind the scenes footage, and the making of, entitled "What the Hell is Kilnerry?". The movie is 100 minutes long and has a rating of 15 for implied nudity and adult humor. Trailers and more information can be found at LoveInKilnerry.com or on IMdb.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Tik Tok.Trailer 2 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=1atkOvzQE_8 DIRECTOR, PRODUCER, WRITER, STAR - DANIEL KEITH - Daniel Keith was born and raised in a small ranching town, Bedford, Texas. He performed in acting troops as a child and was the lead singer/ songwriter of the band, Modakai. He studied Liberal Arts at the University of North Texas before enrolling in Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City, Circle in the Square Theater School, Atlantic Theater, Magnet Theater, and in 2021 studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. In 2013, his first short film, Rambler, won him several Best Actor awards, which landed him on Person of Interest (NBC), Blacklist (NBC), Blindspot (CBS), and Marvel's Luke Cage (Netflix). Keith has won 31 awards and 21 nominations for acting, writing, and directing. He lives between New York City and Los Angeles and is currently in pre-production for his next comedy budgeted at $5million.

Love in Kilnerry Trailer 1