Dr. Beasley’s Announces New Product Line for Vegan Leather Care
New care products are formulated specifically for vegan leather’s unique needs using plant-based ingredients
We were using products for real leather at first, but they weren’t effective. We found out vegan leather has totally different properties than real leather.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Beasley’s, a Chicago-based manufacturer of auto detailing products, announced today a new line of care solutions specially formulated to maintain vegan leather. The new “Vegan Leather Kit”, which includes products for both cleaning and conditioning vegan leather, will be available for purchase on drbeasleys.com on November 14th.
— Jim Lafeber
Vegan leather, a term often used to describe synthetic leathers made with substances like polyurethane, is an increasingly common material for upholstering car interiors. Jim Lafeber, the founder, president, and chemist behind Dr. Beasley’s, said these new products were inspired by his challenges detailing Tesla vegan leather interiors at his Lincoln Park detailing shop, Simon’s Detail. “We were using products for real leather at first, but they weren’t effective,” said Lafeber. “We found out vegan leather has totally different properties than real leather.”
Research conducted by Dr. Beasley’s showed that vegan leather is less durable, less porous, and more rigid than real leather. These qualities make vegan leather more prone to wear and drying out. Products for real leather are not formulated to address these differences, so they aren’t effective at keeping vegan leather durable and soft.
Lafeber said he used plant-based formulations to solve these problems with vegan leather, turning to ingredients like grape seed oil and fermented maize extract to effectively clean and condition the unique material. Grape seed oil locks in moisture so cleaning won’t dry out the surface, while the fermented corn extract opens up pores so moisture is readily absorbed during conditioning.
The Vegan Leather Kit includes a 12 oz bottle of Vegan Leather Cleanser, a 9 oz jar of Vegan Leather Cream as well as two terry applicators and two microfiber towels. Vegan Leather Cleanser removes organic contamination from vegan leather without harming or drying out the material. Vegan Leather Cream conditions vegan leather so it stays soft, making it more comfortable and reducing the wear and tear caused by friction from daily use.
Lafeber said the need for vegan leather products will only grow in the coming years. “More and more car manufacturers are using vegan leather in their interiors, and it’s not slowing down. People are going to need these products if they want their vegan leather to actually last.”
The Vegan Leather Kit retails for $64.99 and will be available for purchase on November 14th. Vegan Leather Cleanser and Vegan Leather Cream will also be available as individual products, retailing for $24.99 and $34.99, respectively.
About Dr. Beasley’s
Dr. Beasley’s was founded in 2010 when Jim Lafeber started selling the solutions he custom formulated for his own detailing shop online. Since then Dr. Beasley’s has been a leading innovator in the auto detailing space, gaining wide recognition from automakers for developing the first-ever line of detailing products for matte finishes. Dr. Beasley’s also manufactures products for paintwork correction and ceramic coating in addition to hosting detailing clinics attended by detailers from across the United States.
