CollegeWeekends Announces Addition of Josh Booty to its Board of Advisors
CollegeWeekends.com, a short-term rental platform specializing in college towns, is excited to announce the addition of Josh Booty to its Board of Advisors.CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollegeWeekends.com, a short-term and vacation rental platform specializing in college and university towns, is excited to announce the addition of Josh Booty to its Board of Advisors.
“Josh brings a unique and impressive background to our team that includes a strong passion for start-ups and college towns,” says CollegeWeekends Co-founder, John Cunningham. “We are very excited and look forward to leveraging his experience and relationships and adding his strong strategic mindset to our existing high caliber Board of Advisors as we continue to expand.”
As a two-sport athlete, Josh Booty was selected in the 1998 MLB draft and played 4 seasons in the Miami Marlins baseball organization before retiring from baseball and returning to LSU to play college football, where he was the starting quarterback for the Tigers’ football team, playing for legendary coaches, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. Josh was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and went on to play five seasons in the NFL including stints with the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders. Currently, Josh is the Co-founder for Bula Technologies, a social challenge platform, and also works in the media as a co-host of a myriad of national radio broadcasts.
Josh also serves as a Board Member of the National QB Club and will join CollegeWeekends’ Board of Advisors team that includes a group of seasoned and diversified professionals with experience in technology/SaaS, start-ups, finance, business development and marketing:
* Terry Kirby – Co-founder of Ultimatesportsinstitute and a 9-year NFL veteran
* Lori Carcich – Founder & CEO of Country Smooth Spirits
* Maureen McDonnell – Seasoned executive with extensive marketing and leadership experience
* Hailey Brooke Weiss – Founder & CEO of Power Move Marketing
* Rick Cunningham – Senior Vice President at Bread Financial
* Stuart Van Houten – Senior Vice President at SAP
“I am very passionate about business start-ups and love the uniqueness and energy of college town markets. I have also been very impressed with CollegeWeekends’ management team, continued growth and industry leading innovation”, says Josh Booty. “As part of my radio co-hosting efforts, I continue to follow college sports and frequently visit college campuses where I see the many benefits of the CollegeWeekends platform. I’m very excited to help the company as it continues to expand.”
About CollegeWeekends:
Founded in a college town, CollegeWeekends connects alumni, fans, parents of students, and other travelers with short-term lodging options in or near college and university towns. From a simple studio room to luxury homes, we connect renters and owners through a platform that enhances the rental experience. CollegeWeekends offers easier searching, a two-way rating system, secure and easy payment, instant booking, and local recommendations to make an unforgettable rental experience. As part of its growth strategy, CollegeWeekends has also developed strategic partnerships with national brands such as StubHub, Affirm and Streamline VRS.
John M. Cunningham
CollegeWeekends.com
+1 757-470-9991
john@collegeweekends.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Learn more about CollegeWeekends