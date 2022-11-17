Press Releases

11/17/2022

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Releases Climate Smart Farming: Agriculture & Forestry Grant Guidance

$7 Million Available to Fund Projects Supporting Climate Smart Farming

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is pleased to announce the Climate Smart Farming: Agriculture and Forestry Grant Guidance is now available with up to $7 million available in funding for projects which support climate smart farming practices. Funding is provided through Public Act 22-118 Sec 12(b)(70) which provides $7 million for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. Applications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. “In 2019, Governor Lamont issued Executive Order No. 3 reinvigorating the Governor’s Council on Climate Change (GC3) which tasked state agencies to implement actions to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the climate crisis. As chair of the Agriculture and Soils Subgroup for Working and Natural Lands, I worked in coordination with Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and key stakeholders to put forward recommendations to mitigate the effects of climate change on Connecticut Agriculture,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “During the recent legislative session, lawmakers took decisive action to make strategic investments to build a more resilient Connecticut. One of the results is this new funding opportunity, Climate Smart Farming: Agriculture and Forestry Grant, which will fund projects making a meaningful impact through the implementation of climate smart practices.”

The Climate Smart Farming: Agriculture and Forestry Grant can fund projects in a variety of areas including, but not limited to:

1. Providing technical assistance.

2. Distributing a grant to producers.

3. Coordinating training programs.

4. Coordinating projects that pilot or demonstrate water and land-based conservation practices.

5. Creating tools that help reduce barriers to accessing assistance for climate smart farming.

6. Establishing equipment-sharing programs.

7. Other activities that will increase the number of farmers who are implementing climate-smart agriculture and forestry practices.

Any agribusiness or entity, including nonprofit organization, soil and water conservation district, colleges and universities, municipality or for-profit organization in the State of Connecticut are eligible to apply. All agricultural commodities can participate including aquaculture, agriculture and forestry. In addition, all production types will be supported including conventional/organic, indoor/outdoor, soil/water, and

urban/rural. CT DoAg plans to issue awards in varying amounts for program implementation from May 1, 2023, through May 1, 2028.

There will be four application funding tiers:

Tier 1: $100,000 to $249,999

· Project duration: Up to 18 months

Tier 2: $250,000 to $499,999

· Project duration: 18 months up to 2 years

Tier 3: $500,000 to $999,999

· Project duration: 2-3 years

Tier 4: $1,000,000 and up

· Project duration: 3-5 years

There is no match requirement for this grant.

An informational webinar will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to assist interested applicants in learning about eligible projects, the submission process, and tips for writing an application. Registration is required to attend this workshop. Please pre-register for the event here. Registered attendees will be provided the webinar information 24 hours prior to the start.

Questions regarding the Climate Smart Farming: Agriculture & Forestry Grant can be directed to Alison Grabarz at Alison.Grabarz@ct.gov. More information on application requirements, submission process, and accompanying forms can be found online at http://www.ctgrown.gov/grants.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

