Clickher® Holiday “Lookbook” Now Available
Clickher, a super-curated beauty and fashion app brought to you by Curated Media, launches festive new Holiday Lookbook.
Download the Clickher App to find the new Holiday Lookbook and access Holiday tips, looks, and hacks by little-known creators not on the social feed.
Clickher users love the e-zine feel of the app, which gives them a welcome alternative to mindless scrolling on social media filled with irrelevant fashion suggestions served up by algorithms.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the most wonderful time of year and yet you can’t seem to find anything to wear to all these holiday events. Clickher®, a super-curated beauty and fashion app brought to you by Curated Media, is here to save the holidays. Powered by a diverse team of real women from around the US, Clickher curators search the web and social networks for the latest styles, tips, and trends. During the holiday season, you can find holiday-focused content – a virtual Holiday Lookbook – with everything from office party ‘fits to holiday manicure ideas. Simply download the app, tap the filter icon, and choose “holiday.”
— Beth Blakeley, Clickher Editor in Chief
Clickher spotlights little-known creators you might miss in the flood of social feeds. The result is an algorithm-free feed that features fresh content produced by creators who are often overlooked by big search engines and social networks. Essentially, you get great advice from real people that wouldn’t normally make it to the top of your feed.
“Clickher users love the e-zine feel of the app, which gives them a welcome alternative to mindless scrolling on social media filled with irrelevant fashion suggestions served up by algorithms,” said Clickher Editor in Chief Beth Blakely. “We’re excited to pump up the volume on holiday content as we know there’s an increased need for beauty, fashion, and home décor tips during this already busy season.”
Clickher app available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.
About Curated Media
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 200,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
