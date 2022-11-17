Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,607 in the last 365 days.

FAMOUS Lego® Artist are heading to Chattanooga, TN For one Weekend JANUARY 28-29, 2023

Brickuniverse LOGO

Lego® artist Paul Hetherington

Lia Chan

Join us and experience one of the largest LEGO® fan events in the country.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2014, BrickUniverse has helped inspire thousands of LEGO® enthusiasts in over 60+ events in cities all across the United States. Meet professional LEGO® artists from around the world and be inspired by their incredible LEGO® creations from intricate displays to massive creations made with hundred of thousands of LEGO® bricks. Spend time with the artists and learn the secrets of master building. Visit the Building Zone and create your very own masterpiece for display at the event. And don't forget to stop by one of the many vendors selling everything LEGO®-related from old and new sets, custom pieces, rare parts, minifigures, and so much more!

Show Hours

Saturday, January 28, 2023
VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM
General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM

Sunday, January 29, 2023
VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM
General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM

Admissions Details
• VIP pass gain entry to BrickUniverse Chattanooga 1 hour before General Admissions and only a very limited number of tickets are sold for first hour, includes one EXCLUSIVE VIP BrickUniverse Chattanooga 2023 LEGO® Brick Badge

Location
Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter St Chattanooga, TN 37402

Purchase your tickets today at www.BrickUniverseUSA.com

Brickuniverse
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

FAMOUS Lego® Artist are heading to Chattanooga, TN For one Weekend JANUARY 28-29, 2023

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.