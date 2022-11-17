FAMOUS Lego® Artist are heading to Chattanooga, TN For one Weekend JANUARY 28-29, 2023
Join us and experience one of the largest LEGO® fan events in the country.CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2014, BrickUniverse has helped inspire thousands of LEGO® enthusiasts in over 60+ events in cities all across the United States. Meet professional LEGO® artists from around the world and be inspired by their incredible LEGO® creations from intricate displays to massive creations made with hundred of thousands of LEGO® bricks. Spend time with the artists and learn the secrets of master building. Visit the Building Zone and create your very own masterpiece for display at the event. And don't forget to stop by one of the many vendors selling everything LEGO®-related from old and new sets, custom pieces, rare parts, minifigures, and so much more!
Show Hours
Saturday, January 28, 2023
VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM
General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM
Sunday, January 29, 2023
VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM
General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM
Admissions Details
• VIP pass gain entry to BrickUniverse Chattanooga 1 hour before General Admissions and only a very limited number of tickets are sold for first hour, includes one EXCLUSIVE VIP BrickUniverse Chattanooga 2023 LEGO® Brick Badge
Location
Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter St Chattanooga, TN 37402
Purchase your tickets today at www.BrickUniverseUSA.com
