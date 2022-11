FAMOUS Lego® Artist are heading to Chattanooga, TN For one Weekend JANUARY 28-29, 2023

Brickuniverse LOGO Lego® artist Paul Hetherington Lia Chan

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2014, BrickUniverse has helped inspire thousands of LEGOenthusiasts in over 60+ events in cities all across the United States. Meet professional LEGOartists from around the world and be inspired by their incredible LEGOcreations from intricate displays to massive creations made with hundred of thousands of LEGObricks. Spend time with the artists and learn the secrets of master building. Visit the Building Zone and create your very own masterpiece for display at the event. And don't forget to stop by one of the many vendors selling everything LEGO-related from old and new sets, custom pieces, rare parts, minifigures, and so much more!Show HoursSaturday, January 28, 2023VIP 9:00AM-12:30PMGeneral Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PMSunday, January 29, 2023VIP 9:00AM-12:30PMGeneral Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PMAdmissions Details• VIP pass gain entry to BrickUniverse Chattanooga 1 hour before General Admissions and only a very limited number of tickets are sold for first hour, includes one EXCLUSIVE VIP BrickUniverse Chattanooga 2023 LEGOBrick BadgeLocationChattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter St Chattanooga, TN 37402Purchase your tickets today at www.BrickUniverseUSA.com