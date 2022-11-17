Pivo Max Named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Nominee
Pivo Max Takes Content Creation to The Next Level With a New Design, Smoother Tracking, and A Larger Payload
Pivo Max...accommodates not only smartphones but also tablets and cameras, making the Pivo Max a game changer when it comes to helping solo creators create better content.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Pivo Max, a more versatile and powerful version of its highly successful Pivo Pod smartphone mount. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.
The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics, and design.
Pivo provides a full range of AI-powered motion-tracking smartphone mounts, accessories, and apps, that help influencers, vloggers, photographers, educators, athletes, real estate professionals, and equestrians, create better content. Pivo’s line of products converts a smartphone into a hands-free tool to help solo creators make amazing, dynamic videos.
Pivo Max is an even more powerful, stable, and versatile motion-tracking mount built to take content creation to the next level. With a new design, smoother tracking, and a larger payload, content creators can now use smartphones, tablets, and action cameras to bring their ideas to life.
“We’re honored and excited to be named an Innovation Award Nominee at CES 2023,” exclaimed Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “Pivo Max delivers the most powerful version of our Pivo Pod to date. Users will be blown away by the Pivo Max design. It accommodates not only smartphones but also tablets and action cameras, making the Pivo Max a game changer when it comes to helping solo creators create better content.”
New for CES 2023 — CES has partnered with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to showcase the critical role of technology in support of the United Nations' efforts to advance human security around the world. For CES 2023, CTA introduced a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies advancing human rights. The Human Security for All category includes eight new tech subcategories.
The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.
Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world’s greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.
With its designation as a CES Innovation Award Nominee, Pivo is rapidly becoming the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of multiple innovation and design awards, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 150 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
