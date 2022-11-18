Roofing Franchise, Innovative Roof Solutions, Announces Nationwide Franchise Opportunity

A national sales push is underway for the brand with a focus on high-demand, southern states

MILWUAKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Roof Solutions is disrupting the roofing industry with a new franchise opportunity that utilizes a unique nano-ceramic-based proprietary process.According to CEO Matt Snyder, Innovative Roof Solutions’s profit-driven model directly addresses pain points in the roofing industry like no other business has ever done before, providing a vehicle for existing roofing companies and contractors to grow business faster, add revenue to their existing models, and overcome obstacles that are typical within the industry.“We’re giving our franchise partners a proprietary process that not only restores but transforms an existing roof into one that is ‘better than new’ or can make a newer roof a super roof,” stated Snyder. “This is a one-of-a-kind, innovative franchise model that is literally not being done anywhere else. Our model intentionally presents the solutions to those problematic areas that have plagued roofers and contractors for decades… how to hire and retain skilled labor, how to create higher productivity, how to attract new customers quickly… we cover it all within our franchise model.”Innovative Roof Solutions is built upon “true differentiators”, explained Snyder, set up in such a way that the product stands out quickly, speaks for itself, and dominates a market.Innovative Roof Solutions’ nano-ceramic-based roof barrier layer encapsulates the exterior of the roof, protecting it from the damaging effects of nature. Metal, asphalt, and tile roofs within both commercial and residential applications are candidates for the product. The process is not found anywhere else in the roofing industry.The roofing franchise is seeking to expand throughout the southern states, setting sights on Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas, and states bordering the Gulf of Mexico. The franchise concept is conducive to these areas thanks to its high value proposition for customers.“We’re launching where there is the highest existing demand that is currently going unfulfilled because no one is doing this,” stated Snyder. “From there, we’ll expand this out to a national footprint.”The Innovative Roof Solutions product is hail-resistant and comes with a fully transferable Lifetime Warranty that exceeds all existing industry standards.In light of recent insurance changes in the state of Florida, current roofers can take advantage of the new policies, says Snyder. “The attraction is similar for high hail states like Texas that need shingles that can resist hail damage,” he said. “We’ve positioned ourselves to capitalize on these conditions, maximizing profits for our franchise partners.”The technology, he says, is extremely green, meeting or exceeding current ESG (Environmental Social Governance) standards, which is a growing need on an institutional level throughout the nation and will become more and more vital over the next decade. For a fraction of the cost of roof replacement, Innovative Roof Solutions encapsulates the existing roof, saving tons of old roof materials from the landfills each year, he said.“Our product is environmentally friendly in every way and has low VOCs. The asphalt roofs that are currently put on are supposed to last 30 years but only last 10 to 12,” stated Snyder. “Our product extends the life of the roof almost indefinitely and minimizes trash.”But that’s not all that Innovative Roofing Solutions saves.“By skipping two or more rounds of roofing, an average customer is saving around $50K for the life of the house, which is a big attraction for our customers,” pointed out Snyder.“When the demand hits the marketplace, our franchise partners will have the ability to fulfill that demand in a non-competitive scenario because no one else is doing it,” stated Snyder. “As it pertains to the demand, there is a massive need that exists that no other vendors can currently fulfill except for us! Our franchisees will be executing an incredible business model and product on a national level.”The brand is giving its franchisees extensive training and ongoing support to facilitate their business. “Our support module is designed to anticipate the needs for our franchisees. We already know what they need and we give it to them,” said Snyder. “We have set up a robust support and training system based on everything we know. We aren’t reinventing the wheel as it pertains to support. Gaining market share, efficiency, profitability, and overcoming labor burden challenges are all included in our training program. We will teach our franchises how to overcome all of the existing obstacles that they may come to.”To learn more about the Innovative Roofing Solutions franchise opportunity, visit www.innovativeroofsolutionsfranchise.com ABOUT Innovative Roof SolutionsInnovative Roof Solutions is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company specializes in a proprietary process that restores and transforms an existing roof through a nano-ceramic-based roof barrier layer, protecting the exterior of the roof and shielding it from the damaging effects of nature. To learn more about Innovative Roof Solutions and to learn next steps for franchise ownership, visit www.innovativeroofsolutionsfranchise.com