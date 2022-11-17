2022 Miami Book Fair presents The Trichotomy of a Temporary Office Worker by Addie R. Marrow

Miami Book Fair to Feature Book Journaling About the Life of a Temporary Office Worker

The author shares an honest take on how difficult and cruel corporate America is toward women. Particularly, black and brown women making an effort to build a viable livelihood. This is a must-read!!” — Helen Marrow-Wells, Amazon Customer Review

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether one is a supporter or an adversary of the "quiet quitting" movement, the next phase of the Great Recession, it’s apparent that the trend is gaining momentum—recent statistics show that at least 50% of the US workforce are "quiet quitters." In Addie R. Marrow’s The Trichotomy of a Temporary Office Worker, she chronicles the precarious nature of being employed in some of the more familiar job positions. The book is not about the aforementioned phenomenon per se, but it provides a clue as to why it is trending. In partnership with Authors Press, Addie’s work is set to appear at the Miami Book Fair, slated for November 13–20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

Trichotomy, as Addie describes the term, refers to the three separate entities that regulate the process by which a worker obtains a temporary job position. She identifies these entities as the temporary service, the company or organization, and lastly, the temporary office worker. Through her personal experience, the book illustrates how these entities influence each other as they occur in different departments. Although the events stated in the book occurred between 1981 and 1993, contemporary readers will find her story relevant and familiar with regard to the conditions of today’s workplace.

Addie R. Marrow is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is a contributor to various charity organizations, remains active in community work, and has a certificate and citation for her community work. She is the recipient of an Associate degree in Marketing from SUNY Westchester Community College and has a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Empire State University. Addie is a former licensed school secretary. She has a music background and received her secretary license from the New York City Department of Education.

The Trichotomy of a Temporary Office Worker

Written by Addie R. Marrow

2022 Miami Book Fair | Featured Book: The Trichotomy of a Temporary Office Worker