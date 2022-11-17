Author Releases a Book Strengthening Christian Faith
“Throughout this book we will be discussing God’s eternal purpose about Christ, the bridegroom, and His bride, the church.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Right from the very beginning in eternity past, God had planned history with His Son having a bride, a companion that would co-reign with Him and enjoy Him forever. That is the eternal purpose of God in creating a bride for His Son,” says Christopher, the author of the book The Bride Of Christ: The Bridegroom and His Bride. The book highlights how God gave us an example of an ancient Jewish wedding ceremony that correlates with Christ, the Bridegroom, and His bride the church. From the father choosing a bride for his son, paying the bridal price, the bridegroom snatching his bride and bringing her to the bridal chamber, and then finally co-reigning with him in their household with him as the head.
“The Bride of Christ is one of the seven figures of the church that describes the way the church responds and reacts to the Lord Jesus Christ. The way that the bride of Christ is to respond to Christ is in a deep, affectionate, love, and intimate relationship with Him. It is not about religion; it is about an intimate walk. It is about a relationship of love. It’s about companionship and fellow-
Ship,” says Christopher in the introduction of his book.
Christopher firmly believes that “the bride of Christ is describing the kind of relationship we can have with Jesus. God is seeking willing lovers, who would voluntarily seek His heart, voluntarily surrender to Him, and voluntarily love Him with all their heart, soul and mind, and strength.”
The Reading Glass Books will showcase The Bride Of Christ: The Bridegroom and His Bride at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Christopher’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
