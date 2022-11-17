Hydrogen Peroxide Market Valuation to Reach US$6.6 bn by 2026 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research

Fairfield Market Research, the global hydrogen peroxide market is estimated to be worth US$ 6.6 Bn by the end of 2026 from US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2026

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primarily driven by the eco-friendly nature of hydrogen peroxide, it is projected that the global hydrogen peroxide market will see robust expansion in revenue between 2022 and 2026. A new Fairfield Market Research study forecasts promising growth in adoption of hydrogen peroxide for a range of industrial applications. In 2020, the market registered the revenue of around US$3.9 Bn and is expected to reach US$6.6 Bn toward the end of 2026. The reports states that the hydrogen peroxide market will gain significantly from the functional versatility, and environmental sustainability in long term. Hydrogen peroxide has been increasingly finding application as a powerful oxidizer, and bleaching agent, which promotes adoption across the various industry verticals like food safety, electronics, pulp processing, and aeronautics. This according to the report will drive the growth of hydrogen peroxide through the end of forecast period.

Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/hydrogen-peroxide-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Hydrogen peroxide market is poised for 7.3% growth over 2022 – 2026

Hydrogen peroxide of 35% -70% grade continues to be preferred among end users

Asia Pacific will remain the preeminent market for hydrogen peroxide manufacturers, accounting for more than 50% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

While Pulp & paper, chemical synthesis, textile, and water treatment remain the key consumer industries generating significant revenue to hydrogen peroxide market, the report points to the ascending profitability of electronics industry. Opportunities abound in electronics as semiconductor industry has been unlocking new windows of opportunities for participants of the hydrogen peroxide market. Hydrogen peroxide continues to be a widely preferred cleaning agent across semiconductor industry. It has been a popular etchant used during PCB printing. Moreover, the rise of 5G technology is also likely to create a conducive environment for hydrogen peroxide producers worldwide. The report further discusses the other key application areas, including water treatment, food and beverages, and aquaculture. In terms of the grade of hydrogen peroxide, high purity grade is estimated to demonstrate around 5.3% growth in demand through 2026. However, the 35%-70% grade retains dominance with around 3/4th market share by the end of forecast period.

Key Report Highlights

The unprecedented growth of semiconductor industry will strongly favour hydrogen peroxide market growth

China remains the world’s top producer and consumer in hydrogen peroxide market

Solvay has been the global leader in terms of hydrogen peroxide supply





Insights into Regional Analysis

Through the end of 2026, hydrogen peroxide market in Asia Pacific that currently represents around 50% of the overall market revenue will most likely exhibit more than 5% growth. While the report attributes this to pulp and paper industry’s expansion, it identifies China as the epicenter of growth across the region. will most likely remain the epicentre of growth. Asia’s strongly thriving textile industry is also likely to offer a significant impetus to hydrogen peroxide sales during the period of projection. Market growth will however be the fastest in the Middle East & Africa, says the report. On the other side, mature markets, i.e., North America, and Europe remain stable on the back of the traditional application areas like chemical synthesis, and pulp and paper.

Key Companies in Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, and Nouryon Holding B.V. constitute the leading companies profiled in the global hydrogen peroxide market report. The market remains dominated by the European players, says the report.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/hydrogen-peroxide-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2026 Market Size in 2020 US$3.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$6.6 Bn CAGR 7.3% Key Players Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Nouryon Holding B.V.

Market Segmentation

Product Coverage

Upto 35%

35% to 70%

Above 70%





Application Coverage

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Synthesis

Electronics

Textiles

Water Treatment

Mining

Cosmetics

Food Packaging

Misc. (Propulsion Systems, Defence, etc.)





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A.

Nouryon Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Thai Peroxide Company Limited

Taekwang Industrial Co, Ltd.

Hansol Chemical Co. Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Product-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com